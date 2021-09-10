A stress-free heart is a healthy heart.
Valley Regional Medical Center shares tips for reducing and controlling stress. Stress. We have all felt it at one time or another, but many people feel stress too often. Some even feel it as part of their daily lives. Stress can contribute to numerous conditions like heart disease, stroke, immune disorders, gastrointestinal problems, sleep disturbances and sexual problems. Learning to reduce your stress can help you live a happier, healthier and maybe even longer life. Mental Health American offers the following tips for reducing or controlling stress:myrgv.com
