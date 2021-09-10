Two hurt in Grand Haven Twp. crash

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Two people were hurt in a traffic crash Thursday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s authorities. It happened police said, when a 74-year-old Illinois man failed to stop for a red light at the corner of Lake Michigan Driver and northbound US 31. He had been driving north, and his car crashed into a care with a 58-year-old Grand Haven man at the wheel of a car that had been eastbound on Lake Michigan Driver, with a 48-year-old Grand Haven woman in the front passenger seat.