CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Haven, MI

Two hurt in Grand Haven Twp. crash

By Peg McNichol
whtc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Two people were hurt in a traffic crash Thursday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s authorities. It happened police said, when a 74-year-old Illinois man failed to stop for a red light at the corner of Lake Michigan Driver and northbound US 31. He had been driving north, and his car crashed into a care with a 58-year-old Grand Haven man at the wheel of a car that had been eastbound on Lake Michigan Driver, with a 48-year-old Grand Haven woman in the front passenger seat.

whtc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Traffic
State
Illinois State
Grand Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Ottawa County, MI
Accidents
County
Ottawa County, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Accidents
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Traffic
Grand Haven, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS News

Robert Durst found guilty of killing Susan Berman

A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst on Friday of murdering his best friend 20 years ago in a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife's 1982 disappearance. Durst, 78,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Traffic Accident#Grand Haven Twp#Ottawa County Sheriff
NBC News

Israel captures last two Palestinian militants who broke out of high-security jail

Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunneled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group were apprehended before dawn from...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy