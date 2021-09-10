CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Charles awards Central Oregon nonprofits more than $65K in grants

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Health System is pleased to announce it is providing $65,500 in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout Central Oregon. Schools, cities and health and wellness programs for underserved youth are among the 11 nonprofits in the region that are helping meet the critical needs of individuals and families, providing services that prevent or end homelessness and break the cycle of poverty.

