Belly’s Long Road Back

By Jayson Bufor d
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You know Belly’s words even if you don’t know his voice. His melodies have been stuck in your head for days even if you couldn’t pick him out of a crowd. The Palestinian-Canadian rapper, born Ahmad Balshe, is a longtime co-writer and collaborator with his fellow Canadian Abel Tesfaye—check the credits on any of The Weeknd’s smash hits (“Earned It,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Blinding Lights”), and you’ll find Balshe’s name is right there alongside him. But Belly isn’t just a collaborator, he’s an artist in his own right, and one who’s been around longer than you might think. Long enough to have had prolific 90s and early aughts R&B crooner Ginuwine on his debut single. Long enough to have his own mixtape with DJ Drama. In the waning days of August he released his third studio album, See You Next Wednesday — ordinarily it’d be just another natural progression in a long and solid career. But this new project is something of a light at the end of the tunnel after an extended bout with depression and darkness.

