Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren returns to court for campaign finance charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren returned to court Friday for charges she’s facing over alleged campaign finance violations. The mayor is accused of using a PAC to get around donation limits during her 2017 reelection campaign. Last October she was indicted on two class E felonies, including scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law 14-126(6).www.rochesterfirst.com
