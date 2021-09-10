CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren returns to court for campaign finance charges

By Christian Garzone
rochesterfirst.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren returned to court Friday for charges she’s facing over alleged campaign finance violations. The mayor is accused of using a PAC to get around donation limits during her 2017 reelection campaign. Last October she was indicted on two class E felonies, including scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law 14-126(6).

Craig Lafler
8d ago

STOP CALLING HER MAYOR! We call people MAYOR that we respect! Get this criminal where she belongs! JAIL!

Michael Brown
8d ago

Lock her up before there is a coverup once again !!!!

