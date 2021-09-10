North Port man arrested for child pornography after months of investigation

NORTH PORT, Fla.– A 43-year-old North Port man was arrested for child pornography on Thursday.

The North Port Police arrested Carey Heck after following up on a cyber-tip. Detectives spent months going through Heck’s files, according to officials.

“What was found, can only be described as pure evil,” The North Port Police said in a statement on Facebook.

Heck is facing charges for 27 counts of child pornography.