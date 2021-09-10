CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

North Port man arrested for child pornography after months of investigation

By Sarah Glenn
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14biw8_0bsLWJag00

NORTH PORT, Fla.– A 43-year-old North Port man was arrested for child pornography on Thursday.

The North Port Police arrested Carey Heck after following up on a cyber-tip. Detectives spent months going through Heck’s files, according to officials.

“What was found, can only be described as pure evil,” The North Port Police said in a statement on Facebook.

Heck is facing charges for 27 counts of child pornography.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

Robert Durst found guilty of killing Susan Berman

A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst on Friday of murdering his best friend 20 years ago in a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife's 1982 disappearance. Durst, 78,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#The North Port Police
NBC News

Israel captures last two Palestinian militants who broke out of high-security jail

Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunneled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group were apprehended before dawn from...
MILITARY
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy