Sparks, NV

Group Healthcare Committee Meeting of 09/16/21

Sparks, Nevada
Sparks, Nevada
 9 days ago

The City of Sparks Group Healthcare Committee meeting for Thursday, September 16, 2021 will be held at 8:30am at 431 Prater Way, in the downstairs training room. In accordance with Emergency Directive 045, masks are required at this meeting.

The City of Sparks Group Healthcare Committee agenda and supporting documents can be obtained by clicking the link.

You can participate in Public Comment:

  1. In person at the meeting.
  2. By emailing us at hrstaff@cityofsparks.us no later than 3:00 p.m. on September 15, 2021. In the subject line of your email, type “PUBLIC COMMENT”, the title of the meeting, and the agenda item number you wish to address, if applicable. Emailed public comment will be entered into the record but will not be read aloud during the meeting.

#Health Care
Sparks, Nevada

Sparks, Nevada

ABOUT

Sparks is located within the Reno–Sparks metropolitan area.

