CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Plans for first community health center in Hyde Park announced

By Mihiro Shimano
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

“The No. 1 thing I had heard prior to COVID being a reality was that we needed access to more services, and one of the things that was brought up, often, was health services.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdF8n_0bsLVaMi00
Acting Mayor Kim Janey issued a Request for Information, which will take in thoughts from potential vendors and those interested in the health center on what they plan to do with the space. Michael Dwyer / AP

Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Thursday afternoon a plan to bring the first community health center to Hyde Park. The Health and Human Services Cabinet and Janey issued a Request for Information, which will begin the process of creating a better health resource in the neighborhood.

“This process will help identify organizations experienced in providing health care with a history of operating community health centers in or around Boston,” Janey told reporters in a press conference, the Boston Herald reported.

The city will now await vendors interested in establishing a health center before gathering applications and selecting a partner that will expand health services and resources in the neighborhood. The Request for Information will also help to hear thoughts from those people on what they plan to do with the space.

The health center will be built in the Hyde Park Community Center and will be the first in the neighborhood. The city has provided Hyde Park with up to $2 million in their fiscal budget that can be used for renovations when implementing this health center.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyde Park residents have been disproportionately impacted, and the equity gap has been exacerbated. The area also “has a life expectancy below the rest of Boston,” according to the City of Boston in a press release.

“Hyde Park was hurt in a way that was disproportionate to the rest of the city by this pandemic,” said City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who was also present at the announcement, according to the Herald. But even previously, “The No. 1 thing I had heard prior to COVID being a reality was that we needed access to more services, and one of the things that was brought up, often, was health services.”

Request for Information submissions are due Oct. 18.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Salem to require negative test for large Halloween events

The requirement goes into effect on Oct. 1 and lasts through Nov. 1. Masks are required inside all public businesses through mid-November. The city that hosted the Salem witch trials more than three centuries ago will require a negative COVID-19 test for people to attend some large Halloween events, officials said as they brace for the typical influx of visitors in the weeks ahead of the holiday.
SALEM, MA
Boston

A guide to Boston’s parks and green spaces

It's not hard to find nature around the city. Visitors looking for a stretch of green space in Boston have plenty of options. The city’s parks and green spaces offer opportunities for relaxing, picnicking, hiking, and enjoying free performances, public art, and historical sites. “Public parks like Castle Island and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

UMass Amherst nursing school receives largest donation in its history

This is the third major gift the University of Massachusetts system has received in three weeks. The University of Massachusetts Amherst College of Nursing received the largest donation in its history according to a statement on Thursday. The Elaine Nicpon Marieb Charitable Foundation gave a $21.5 million gift, after previously...
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyde Park, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston

‘They are as big as cats’: Newton and Cambridge discuss rats on the rise

"They scream all the time and I’m afraid to go out." No, they’re not a figment of the imagination. There actually are more rats. As unsettling as that is, rodentologist Bobby Corrigan confirmed during a virtual Q&A for Newton residents that the rodent population is estimated to be up between 15 to 36 percent, he said, based on his own records from surveys, as well as talking with other scientists, and scientific investigations.
NEWTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Arroyo
Boston

Here’s who won ballot slots for November’s 2021 Boston City Council election

Four at-large seats and three district seats are up for grabs on the Boston City Council this November. After a long night of waiting, Boston has narrowed the list of 17 at-large City Council candidates down to eight who will appear on the ballot in November. In the upcoming Nov. 2 general election, voters will select four from the eight at-large candidates who moved on after Tuesday’s primary.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Los Angeles County to require vaccines in indoor bars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Public health officials in Los Angeles County will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for patrons and workers at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, lounges and nightclubs next month. The new initiative in the nation’s most populous county begins Oct. 7, with proof of at least one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Ryan Gregory is running to support the American Red Cross

"I love being challenged and proving to myself I can accomplish whatever I set my mind to." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health Centers#Health And Human Services#Health Care#Covid#A Request For Information#The Boston Herald
Boston

Annissa Essaibi George jabs general election rival Michelle Wu in preliminary night speech

"I want progress to be made — real progress — not just abstract ideas that we talk about." Boston’s two-person mayoral finale is already heating up. Before the clock had even struck midnight on the preliminary election Tuesday, City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George drew several sharp, if implicit, contrasts with general election opponent and fellow City Councilor Michelle Wu during a celebratory speech to supporters in Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy