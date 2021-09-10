Plans for first community health center in Hyde Park announced

“The No. 1 thing I had heard prior to COVID being a reality was that we needed access to more services, and one of the things that was brought up, often, was health services.”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey issued a Request for Information, which will take in thoughts from potential vendors and those interested in the health center on what they plan to do with the space. Michael Dwyer / AP

Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Thursday afternoon a plan to bring the first community health center to Hyde Park. The Health and Human Services Cabinet and Janey issued a Request for Information, which will begin the process of creating a better health resource in the neighborhood.

“This process will help identify organizations experienced in providing health care with a history of operating community health centers in or around Boston,” Janey told reporters in a press conference, the Boston Herald reported.

The city will now await vendors interested in establishing a health center before gathering applications and selecting a partner that will expand health services and resources in the neighborhood. The Request for Information will also help to hear thoughts from those people on what they plan to do with the space.

The health center will be built in the Hyde Park Community Center and will be the first in the neighborhood. The city has provided Hyde Park with up to $2 million in their fiscal budget that can be used for renovations when implementing this health center.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyde Park residents have been disproportionately impacted, and the equity gap has been exacerbated. The area also “has a life expectancy below the rest of Boston,” according to the City of Boston in a press release.

“Hyde Park was hurt in a way that was disproportionate to the rest of the city by this pandemic,” said City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who was also present at the announcement, according to the Herald. But even previously, “The No. 1 thing I had heard prior to COVID being a reality was that we needed access to more services, and one of the things that was brought up, often, was health services.”

Request for Information submissions are due Oct. 18.