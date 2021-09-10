CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Biden's Education Dept. asked how it can fix a student-loan forgiveness program for public servants. Over 33,000 people have answered.

By Ayelet Sheffey
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdOvR_0bsLVT8V00

Supachok Pichetkul / EyeEm/Getty Images

  • The Education Dept. opened a public inquiry for comments on the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
  • In just over a month, over 33,000 people responded, citing the difficulties in getting relief.
  • PSLF rejects 98% of public servants who apply, and Biden campaigned on fixing the program.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The Education Department has begun the process of following through on President Joe Biden's campaign promise to fix the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. That means it opened a public inquiry for anyone to submit a comment, suggestion, or complaint regarding the program.

In just over a month, more than 33,000 people have responded.

PSLF is supposed to wipe out student debt for public servants after they complete 120 monthly qualifying payments. But the program rejects 98% of applicants , which is why Biden campaigned on fixing it to give public servants, like teachers and nonprofit workers, the student-debt relief they deserve.

Part of the process is the implementation of a series of new regulations. The Education Department's regulatory agenda , released in June, opened a window in July for anyone to submit a comment on the PSLF program. According to the Federal Register , since July 26, 33,396 people have participated in the public inquiry and there are two weeks left for others to do so.

Many of the comments, which can be viewed publicly, noted confusion around the PSLF process, in which people who thought they were entitled to relief and completed the necessary payments were told they did not qualify, without a clear explanation.

Insider previously reported on a borrower who managed to get his remaining $20,000 in student debt wiped out, but it took over 10 years and him overcoming the mistaken finding from FedLoan Servicing, which manages PSLF, that he didn't qualify.

"I spent a lot of time calling and following up," the borrower said. "I even contacted my congressman's office with no response, and eventually, I got a notice from my servicer, and they did it wrong. They said I was not eligible for student-loan forgiveness, and I was devastated."

"It was the same thing again and again," the borrower said. "It was extremely frustrating."

On August 19, he finally got the notice his loans were forgiven - half a year after they should have been. "I read that notice four times to make sure I was reading it right and had my wife read it, too," he said.

And if the Education Department does not act soon to reform the program, borrowers are not likely to see improvements anytime soon. The Student Borrower Protection Center released projections on Thursday that found, via a Freedom of Information Act request, that if PSLF continues accepting borrowers at its current pace, only 20% will get relief by 2026 - just 276,370 people.

The advocacy group wrote in a blog post that the "projections make clear that without sweeping change along these lines, hundreds of thousands or even millions of student loan borrowers will continue to face broken promises and shattered financial futures. We cannot continue choosing that future."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 28

one eye
8d ago

They made these loans and signed papers saying they would pay it back themselves. It is not the governments place to pay it for them . This is another Biden way of getting people to back him. Then like last time it will be put on hold because it was/is a lie

Reply(2)
6
Related
Fortune

Can Biden forgive student loans through an executive order?

President Joe Biden delivers remarks from the State Dining Room of the White House on Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. In March, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain announced the U.S. Department of Education would investigate if the executive branch has the legal authority to wipe out massive amounts of student loan debt without an act of Congress. At the time, he said, the results of that study would be public “in the next few weeks.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
uisjournal.com

Student Loan Forgiveness is Here, but Only for the Selected Few

The lingering possibility of student loan forgiveness has long played a significant role in excitement for President Joe Biden’s many presidential promises. Soon after inauguration, however, Biden’s plan of forgiveness imminently faltered — placing this compelling incentive on the backburner. As time continues to pass and national student loan debt rises, the idea of cancelation has quickly become an afterthought. Furthermore, alongside the year-and-a-half-long postponement of student loan repayment, many question the viability of remittance. A long-standing national debate, the likelihood of loan cancellation became rather obscure…that is until mid-August.
COLLEGES
Washington Times

EXCLUSIVE: Budd says Biden stacking Education Dept. with activists ahead of loan forgiveness review

Rep. Ted Budd is accusing the White House of stacking the Education Department with politically motivated activist lawyers ahead of an ambitious reshaping of student loan cancellation rules. Mr. Budd, a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee, sent a letter Wednesday to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona castigating the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wallstreetwindow.com

Biden’s Latest Loan Forgiveness Sparks Fresh Calls to Cancel All Student Debt – Jessica Corbett

Borrowers and their allies renewed calls for the Biden administration to wipe out all federal student debt on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Education announced $1.1 billion in loan forgiveness for 115,000 people who left the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute chain before graduating. Alexis Goldstein, Open Markets Institute’s director...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Eyeem Getty#The Education Dept#Pslf#The Federal Register#Fedloan Servicing
CNBC

Education Department will cancel student debt for 115,000 borrowers

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it will forgive $1.1 billion in student debt for 115,000 borrowers. The debt forgiveness will go to those who attended ITT Technical Institute, a for-profit school that is now defunct. The Biden administration has canceled student loans for more than 563,000 borrowers...
COLLEGES
CBS Pittsburgh

State Officials Warn Student Loan Forgiveness Scams Are Surging

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With all the talk about student loan forgiveness, criminals see a golden opportunity to scam students and their families. State officials are warning of a surge in these scams throughout the state. Over 44 million Americans — one out of eight of us — have student loans with a debt of over $1.7 trillion, averaging over $30,000 per person. Talk of loan forgiveness in Washington is welcome news. “Criminals scan headlines to figure out ways they can convince Pennsylvanians and people all over the United States that something they’re offering is legitimate,” says Katrina Boyer with the Pennsylvania Department...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Business Insider

How to spot a student loan forgiveness scam and choose a legitimate option instead

Scammers are out to take advantage of the confusion around nationwide student loan forgiveness. They may say they offer "Biden loan forgiveness," but that program doesn't exist. A legitimate federal forgiveness option is the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Read more of Insider's loan coverage here. Student loan scams are...
EDUCATION
chimesnewspaper.com

Politics Rundown: Biden extends pause on student loans

On Aug. 6, the Biden Administration announced that the Department of Education will maintain a hold on federal student loans until Jan. 31, 2022. The press release stated this will be the last extension of the moratorium on student loans. Through the extension, President Biden aims to give the Department of Education ample time to prepare for the continuation of student loan payments. The release cited less loan defaults as one of the additional goals of the extension.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
texasbreaking.com

Biden Cancels Another $5.8B In Student Loan Debt – Do You Qualify?

President Joe Biden, his administration, and the United States Department of Education have worked together to cancel another $5.8B in student loan debt. With such cancellation, around 323,000 federal student loan borrowers with a total and permanent disability (TPD) will see their college debt automatically discharged by the end of 2021.
COLLEGES
abc27.com

Wolf Administration warns of rising student loan forgiveness scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had lasting financial impacts on some Pennsylvanians, but that has not stopped scammers from targeting students or borrowers who are seeking relief from loan forgiveness programs. “With the continuing pandemic, many consumers have been in search of financial relief,” Secretary of...
HARRISBURG, PA
Florida Times-Union

Guest Column: Public schools have a responsibility to educate students without politics

This is how democracy works. It's a legal, orderly, and fair process with input from a broad spectrum of interests. Enter Amy Donofrio, a public school teacher who filed suit against her employer and is aggrieved that she was being held to professional standards that all others, teachers and administrators, in public education must subscribe to as a condition for employment.
EDUCATION
South Bend Tribune

Scam calls are selling student loan forgiveness. Don't fall for it.

The calls come regularly to people with a student loan, and even those without them: An unknown person is offering aid paying back loans – or outright forgiveness. The callers talk about the relevant issues: “public student loans” or the federal freeze on loan payments. And lately, borrowers report on social media, the calls seem to come a lot more frequently.
EDUCATION
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy