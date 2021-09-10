CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body parts found in 2 suitcases lead to man’s guilty plea, Colorado officials say

By Summer Lin twitter email
Idaho Statesman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man pleaded guilty after body parts were found in suitcases with his name on it, according to Colorado officials. Benjamin Satterthwaite, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Lockard, 33, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday. Satterthwaite is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 12 and faces between 25 and30 years in the Department of Corrections, officials said.

