Max Scherzer was nearly perfect for the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday. With his nine strikeouts of the San Diego Padres in an 8-0 victory at Dodger Stadium, he became the 19th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to reach the 3,000 whiff plateau. He needed six and is now sitting at 3,003. Next up, Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium for the first time since July 3, finally recovered from a sore left forearm. Trevor Bauer won’t pitch again for the Dodgers this year in the midst of...

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO