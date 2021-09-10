Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Unveils New Anthem to Help Chicagoland Buyers, Sellers and Renters Move Confidently

DJ Acquisitions, LLC Announces the Sale of their Memphis 6 Portfolio in an 82M transaction in Memphis, Tennessee. DJ Acquisitions, LLC is a growing, innovative, and driven real estate investment and property management company based in Miami, Florida. Since its inception in 2010, DJ Acquisitions has managed over $350 million in apartment communities and over 4,500 units in 4 states. By means of its excellent management, a focus on company culture, and a boots on the ground hands on approach, DJ Acquisitions has strategically stabilized deals in a shortened period of time. “This is a true testament to the amazing work of our construction and asset management teams,” said CEO and Founding Partner, Jonathan Fridlender. “We were pleasantly surprised with how quickly we were able to reposition the community given the various market factors we had to deal with.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO