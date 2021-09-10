Recruiting Corner: The Return of Recruits for Game Day
Alabama players and coaches have expressed excitement throughout the week about coming back to Bryant-Denny Stadium in front of a full crowd of fans.
Not only is it the return of fans, but Saturday's matchup with Mercer is also the return of recruits on game days. There are only normally seven home games a year, and each one is strategically used by coaches to show recruits a taste of what the Alabama football program is like. Subscribe for full article
