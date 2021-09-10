Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Enjoy Another "Fun" Date Night: Inside Their Budding Romance

Kristin Cavallari is reportedly unbothered by ex Jay Cutler's date with her former friend Jana Kramer. A source tells E! News that the Uncommon James founder "does not care and is not bothered," though, she did block Kramer on social media. The insider went on to share that Cavalleri created the extra distance because "she doesn't have room for this in her life." Despite popular belief, Cavalleri and Kramer aren't actually very close at all, another source reveals. The two stars, who were both cast in the 2009 film Spring Breakdown and for years had seemed close since they were also both living in Nashville for some time. "Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They're not friends," an insider tells People.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO