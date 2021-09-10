Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Enjoy Another "Fun" Date Night: Inside Their Budding Romance
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler & Jana Kramer's Outing. Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler's latest date night was a total touchdown. On Sept. 9, the "Why Ya Wanna" singer and the former NFL pro attended comedian Nate Bargatze's show in Greenville, S.C. The duo hinted at their outing on social media, with Jana sharing a picture alongside the comedian on her Instagram Story and Jay posting a photo of the Peace Center stage on his social media page.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0