Illinois State

State Week: Energy Package Powers Through

By NPR Illinois
 8 days ago

The State of Illinois is overhauling its energy policy, shifting to more renewable sources in the decades to come. Month of negotiations resulted in a breakthrough this week that will keep open nuclear plants in the near term, saving jobs. Coal fired power plants will be phased out before the middle of century.

State Week: Energy Recap; Vaccine Mandates

The Illinois Senate approved the state's new energy proposal and the governor quickly signed it into law. It saves a pair of nuclear plants, and the jobs and tax base they provide, along with placing Illinois on a path to a renewable energy future. It also shined light on how the leaders of the state can work through complicated issues to reach a deal.
Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
Gov. Pritzker Signs Transformative Legislation Establishing Illinois As A National Leader On Climate Action

CHICAGO – Delivering on principles previously laid out, Governor JB Pritzker signed landmark legislation into law that puts the state on a path toward 100% clean energy, invests in training a diverse workforce for the jobs of the future, institutes key ratepayer and residential customer protections, and prioritizes meaningful ethics and transparency reforms. Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to enact legislation to combat the climate crisis and build an economy for the future. Continue Reading
Pritzker To Sign Energy Package After Final Passage By Senate

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to sign a ground-breaking clean energy overhaul package. The final package passed in the Senate yesterday. The bill will put one-million electric vehicles on Illinois’ roads over the next nine years and require 100-percent clean energy in the state by 2050. Private, for-profit and municipal coal and gas fired plants will have until 2045 to close. Pritzker says passage of the bill puts Illinois at the forefront in the battle against climate change.
Watch: A conversation on powering up clean energy jobs

On September 17 at 12:30pm ET, Axios climate & energy reporter Andrew Freedman and energy reporter Ben Geman will spotlight the latest updates to the infrastructure bill and discuss what building a fair economy with quality clean energy jobs could look like, featuring Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and BlueGreen Alliance executive director Jason Walsh. Register.
Renewable Energy Powering Rare Earths Upside

Rare earth minerals are essential to producing an array of clean energy technologies, and with demand for the latter soaring, the rare earths investment thesis is experiencing a renaissance. Following a long period of anonymity, the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) is back in style. REMX, which turns...
Gov. Pritzker Statement On The House Passage Of The Landmark Energy Package

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on the House passage of the comprehensive energy package, Senate Bill 2408, that puts consumers and the climate first: “Today, with the House passage of SB 2408, the State of Illinois is one historic step closer to reaching a 100 percent clean energy future. For many years, comprehensive energy legislation that puts consumers and the climate first has been debated while scientists around the world have sounded the Continue Reading
U.S. States Producing the Most Wind Energy

“Meteoric” is one way to describe wind energy’s rise to the top of America’s renewable energy industry. Amid repeated calls from scientists and activists to undertake measures to curb global warming, lawmakers, politicians, and the energy industry have responded. Foremost in that effort is the call for carbon-free energy production via alternative energy sources like wind and solar. Many states have followed suit, with governors from coast to coast implementing wide-ranging initiatives meant to gradually reduce the carbon footprint of power generation in the coming years.
No gas. Energy Advocates NY applaud state’s decision to end the sale of new fossil fuel power cars by 2035

Peter M. Iwanowicz, the executive director of Environmental Advocates NY, issued the following statement this week after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill ending sales of new fossil fuel powered cars by 2035. The legislation (S.2758/A.4302) directs the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to establish regulations to ensure that 100%...
State Fair Butter Sculpture Will Be Turned Into Green Energy, Powering NY Homes

SYRACUSE – The New York State Fair has come to an end, and with that the famed butter sculpture is coming down; but it isn’t going to waste. American Dairy Association North East has dismantled the 800-pound sculpture. Noblehurst Farms in Livingston County will combine the butter with other food waste run it through the farm’s digester, converting it into energy.
Achieving Decarbonization and Energy Equity Through Reconciliation

The past two years have witnessed increasingly vocal calls for rapid decarbonization of the global economy through a clean energy transition. A growing list of multibillion-dollar climate disasters in the United States and overseas have underscored vulnerability to the climate and the potential risk of leaving climate change unchecked. Congress...
NV Energy Asking You to Conserve Power

NV Energy is asking customers to conserve power in response to excessive heat in California and Nevada. Josh Langdon, NV Energy Vice President of Transmission says “With high temperatures forecasted this week, we are anticipating higher energy demand across the western U.S. that could contribute to energy supply constraints. In a statement, NV Energy said conservation efforts ensures our electric grid is in the “best position possible during periods of high energy demand.” Target times for saving, are 5pm to 8pm.
Bank Row in Greenfield getting facelift through new energy program

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 125-year-old building in Greenfield will receive $450,000 in financing for energy improvements through a new MassDevelopment program. The first project financed under the agency’s new Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Massachusetts program are renovations to the office building at 56 Bank Row in Greenfield. Through PACE Massachusetts, capital provider Greenworks Lending from Nuveen will provide financing for a range of energy upgrades that were installed to the building, including efficient electrification of space heating, energy recovery ventilation, LED lighting and controls, improvements to windows and insulation, and a solar photovoltaic (PV) system on the roof. This financing will be repaid via a betterment assessment on the property.
