State Week: Energy Package Powers Through

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 125-year-old building in Greenfield will receive $450,000 in financing for energy improvements through a new MassDevelopment program. The first project financed under the agency’s new Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Massachusetts program are renovations to the office building at 56 Bank Row in Greenfield. Through PACE Massachusetts, capital provider Greenworks Lending from Nuveen will provide financing for a range of energy upgrades that were installed to the building, including efficient electrification of space heating, energy recovery ventilation, LED lighting and controls, improvements to windows and insulation, and a solar photovoltaic (PV) system on the roof. This financing will be repaid via a betterment assessment on the property.
