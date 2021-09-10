Why Support.com Shares Are Falling
Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares are trading lower after stockholders approved the merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. "We are grateful for our stockholders' overwhelming endorsement of the Support.com merger with Greenidge," said Lance Rosenzweig, Support.com President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of what our team has achieved and look forward to partnering with the Greenidge team as we execute on our growth strategy to drive stockholder value."
