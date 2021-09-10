CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Support.com Shares Are Falling

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares are trading lower after stockholders approved the merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. "We are grateful for our stockholders' overwhelming endorsement of the Support.com merger with Greenidge," said Lance Rosenzweig, Support.com President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of what our team has achieved and look forward to partnering with the Greenidge team as we execute on our growth strategy to drive stockholder value."

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 17

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said she has been constructive on Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI) for a long time, but the market has given her free refills of humble pie. She's staying on the trade as she still believes in the cyclical trade into the year-end.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock rose 10.64% to $6.13 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is 173.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 108.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.7 million.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Support Com#Sprt
The Motley Fool

4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Potential trillion-dollar stocks can make you filthy rich, but how to find them? Do this. Spot megatrends and find companies already making waves. Clean energy, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and software are some worth a look. Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Helbiz Shares Are Soaring Today

Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) is surging higher Friday after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean. Helbiz will provide FOX with exclusive audiovisual rights to broadcast the top Serie B...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why BeiGene Shares Are Rising

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares are trading higher by 3.8% at $400 after the company announced it received a positive CHMP opinion for BRUKINSA for the treatment of adults with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia. "Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors have emerged as a promising treatment for WM, yet treatment discontinuation due to...
STOCKS
chronicle-express.com

Greenidge Generation closes merger with Support.com

DRESDEN – Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., the bitcoin mining and power generation company in the Town of Torrey, recently announced that it has closed its previously reported merger with Support.com Inc. to become the first publicly traded, vertically integrated bitcoin mining company in the world. Greenidge's Class A Common Stock...
DRESDEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Benzinga

Why Thermo Fisher Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) is trading higher Friday after the company issued full-year 2022 financial guidance above analyst estimates. Thermo Fisher expects full-year 2022 earnings of $21.16 per share versus the estimate of $19.68 per share. The company expects full-year 2022 revenue to be $40.3 billion versus the estimate of $34.29 billion.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nextdoor to start trading on NYSE after merger with SPAC closes

Nextdoor Inc. will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange as soon as it’s acquired by special purpose acquisition company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB) the companies said Friday. Back in July , the neighborhood social-media company and the SPAC said they were merging in a deal that would value Nextdoor at $4.3 billion. At the close of the deal, the SPAC will delist from the Nasdaq and shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., under the ticker symbol “KIND,” on the NYSE. While an exact time for the close of the deal was not given, the companies said that Nextdoor will hold its first investor day on Monday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

SoftBank Group Offloads Stake Worth $1.7B In Coupang

SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) sold 57 million shares of South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) at $29.685 per share on September 14, aggregating to $1.69 billion as per regulatory filings. Coupang's September 14 closing price was $29.87. SoftBank continues as Coupang's largest shareholder, Bloomberg reports.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dixie Group Sells AtlasMasland Commercial Business For $27.5M

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXYN) has sold its AtlasMasland commercial business to Mannington Mills Inc in a transaction valued at $27.5 million. The assets sold include inventory, specific machinery and equipment used exclusively in the Commercial Business, and related intellectual property. Dixie Group retained the Commercial Business' cash deposits, all...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Apple And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower again Friday as stocks continue September weakness. As was the case Thursday, initial jobless claims came in higher than expected, which has added to economic concerns while investors continue to weigh uncertainty related to the COVID-19 Delta variant and Fed tapering policy. The SPDR S&P...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

AvidXchange files to go public

AvidXchange Inc., an accounts payable automation software company, plans to go public, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company said it plans to raise up to $100 million, but that figure is often used as a placeholder and is updated in subsequent filings. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, B. of A. Securities, and Barclays are listed among the underwriters for the offering.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Benzinga

Why Are PharmaCyte Shares Moving Higher On Thursday?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: PMCB) stock is moving higher in reaction to the first test results of the biocompatibility studies of its CypCaps trial product candidate. These results were from an "In Vitro Complement Activation Study of Empty Cellulose Sulphate Capsules," the same capsules PharmaCyte uses in its treatment for pancreatic cancer.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Express stock rises to pace the Dow's gainers after BofA backs away from bearish stance

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average gainers, after BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia backed away from from his bearish view on the charge card and travel-related services company, citing a now "balanced" risk-reward profile. The stock has lost 4.6% since the end of July, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has gained 3.4% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 1.4%. Bhatia attributed the stock's recent underperformance to fears that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases would slow the economic recovery and hurt AmEx's billings. "However, at a conference appearance this week, [AmEX] noted that [quarter-to-date] total billings are up 3% vs. 2019 levels (an acceleration from -2% in 2Q)," Bhatia wrote in a research note. "This was better than feared." He added that while a slower recovery and higher corporate taxes are remain near-term risks, the company is likely to also benefit from increased travel spending, particularly by large businesses, in 2022.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Nuwellis Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares are trading lower after the company announced it priced a 3,483,120 share common stock offering at $2.50 per share. Nuwellis' stock has been falling Wednesday, down 28.46% to a price of $2.64. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.18 million, about 716.41% of its recent 30-day volume average of 164.52 thousand.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy