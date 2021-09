The stock has fallen more than 64% in the past month. Retail investors, seeing a potential bargain, drove the stock's price up early in the day. Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), which closed at $6 a share on Tuesday, opened at $6.04 on Wednesday and rose 17% to $7.08 in early trading, though it dropped back down to near where it started the day in the midafternoon. The stock has had a bumpy ride, with a 52-week high of $21.45 and a low of $2.85. The stock is up more than 68% the past three months, but is down more than 64% in the past month and was stumbling a day before.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO