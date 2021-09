The EV revolution is happening with governments and automakers going full speed ahead to combat carbon emissions with all-electric vehicles. Many players joining forces in the attempt to win the race with the power of synergy. Even the almighty Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) knew better than going at it alone as it partnered with Panasonic Corporation (OTC: PCRFY) to form Prime Planet Energy & Solutions to develop batteries that can be used over and over again anytime, anywhere. In June, Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) revealed it formed two major partnerships to specialize in the design and production of EV batteries. In March, Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) announced it aims to build several "gigafactories" in Europe by 2030. This week, we got a few more expansion updates.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO