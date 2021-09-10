N.J. has too many cannabis license delays | Opinion

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is expanding its funding for pre-K education. Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Thursday at an Early Childhood Center in Bergen County that his administration will spend $17 million to fund more than 1,100 additional full-day, pre-K slots.
Murphy said it’s a step toward fully funding pre-K throughout the state.
“I’m extremely proud of the work our administration has done to expand access to high-quality pre-K,” Murphy said. “It has been a central priority of our administration since day one. And the pandemic only made it more clear that access to high-quality, standards-aligned, early childhood education is critically important.”
Murphy said he hopes for additional funding through the American Families Plan in the federal infrastructure package.
