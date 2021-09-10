CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret, NJ

N.J. has too many cannabis license delays | Opinion

By Star-Ledger Guest Columnist
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
In 2017, Gov. Phil Murphy's campaign elevated cannabis legalization as a key component in his agenda and...

www.nj.com

northwestgeorgianews.com

N.J. marijuana grow site will delay opening due to Ida damage

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person day-long conference and networking event Sept. 23 at the Carteret Performing Arts Center, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Tropical Storm Ida damaged a new marijuana cultivation site in South Jersey, likely delaying the planting of...
AGRICULTURE
City
Government
NWI.com

Last-minute cannabis license prompts calls for investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials in late June briefly opened a window to submit applications for lucrative licenses for pot production and then approved the only application received, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports. The Health Department's handling of the process that resulted in the license...
SANTA FE, NM
#Medical Marijuana#Nj Cannabis Insider
New Jersey 101.5

Will New Jersey be ready to start giving COVID booster shots?

About a month ago it was announced U.S. health officials were moving ahead with a plan to begin offering COVID-19 booster shots during the week of September 20. But a final decision on authorizing the booster shot program has not been made yet by the Food and Drug Administration and a panel of advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Researchers and health officials are still discussing who should get the booster, and when it should be administered.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey Set To Expand Funding For Pre-K Education, Gov. Phil Murphy Announces

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is expanding its funding for pre-K education. Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Thursday at an Early Childhood Center in Bergen County that his administration will spend $17 million to fund more than 1,100 additional full-day, pre-K slots. Murphy said it’s a step toward fully funding pre-K throughout the state. “I’m extremely proud of the work our administration has done to expand access to high-quality pre-K,” Murphy said. “It has been a central priority of our administration since day one. And the pandemic only made it more clear that access to high-quality, standards-aligned, early childhood education is critically important.” Murphy said he hopes for additional funding through the American Families Plan in the federal infrastructure package.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Philly

Gov. Wolf Visits Kensington, Discusses Needed Legislation To Support Efforts To Curb Increased Overdoses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf ​visited Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Thursday to talk about the need to combat the opioid epidemic and prevent overdoses. He visited Esperanza Health Center in Kensington. That neighborhood is one of many that has been strongly impacted by addiction. The governor wants state lawmakers to pass legislation enabling another opioid disaster declaration, something he says enabled information-sharing that saves lives. “I have signed I think now 15 disaster declarations and it allowed us to do things we couldn’t do without that declaration. Work together as agencies,” Wolf said. “One of the great things was the prescription drug monitoring program that allowed doctors to see when they were being shocked in prescribing prescriptions, opioids.” The latest disaster declaration expired on Aug. 25.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thefreshtoast.com

Prior Cannabis Convictions Should Not Prevent Michiganders From Obtaining Marijuana License

One of the most important problems with the “moral clause” is its existence in the medical cannabis program, but not in the recreational. Senator Jeff Irwin (D) presented a new bill last week that aims to align licensing protocols for Michigan’s medical and adult-use programs by removing a “moral character” clause from the medical cannabis licensing policy.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths; Hogan orders state flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance

More than 10,000 Marylanders have been killed by COVID-19 as of Thursday, a once-unthinkable death toll reflecting the severity of a pandemic that has killed millions more worldwide. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan ordered state flags to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of those 10,011 who have died statewide from the coronavirus since March 2020. “Each of these Marylanders was the most ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS New York

Ida’s Aftermath: Elected Officials Tour Paterson, Return To In-Person Learning Delayed In Some N.J. School Districts

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday was supposed to be the first day back to in-person classes for students in Paterson, but school buildings are still being repaired from storm damage. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge took a tour of the worst areas with elected officials during the afternoon. “I looked back and I was watching the river just get higher and higher,” said David Draper, who now lives in a shelter. Draper was one of 300 Paterson residents rescued by boat from their home after Ida‘s flash flooding caught him by surprise. “Thank God for the fire department and everyone who helped us,” Draper said. READ MORE: President...
PATERSON, NJ
The Guardian

The cannabis industry is booming, but for many Black Americans the price of entry is steep

While Bernard Noble sat in a Louisiana jail riding out a 13-year sentence for possession of 2.8 grams of marijuana, cannabis legalization and decriminalization swept through the United States. With no chance of parole under Louisiana’s “habitual offender” law – he had been arrested for possession of cocaine and marijuana in the past – Noble became a symbol for the movement to reform discriminatory drug laws.
ECONOMY
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

