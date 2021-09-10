Salutations And Kudos Extended To All So. County GBLC Volunteers
For almost three decades, The Great Barrington Land Conservancy (GBLC) has strived in adding beauty to The Berkshires as their main focus is land and farm preservation with the additional of community trails that are situated all over south county.. For example, The Riverfront Trail opened during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new bypass allows access along The Housatonic River just south of the ever popular River Walk.wsbs.com
