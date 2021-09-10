Salutations And Kudos Extended To All So. County GBLC Volunteers

Hold on to your mask and keep it handy if you're planning on being in Great Barrington public spaces for any length of time as the Board of Health has expanded its COVID-19 mask advisory. If you're going to be outside at an event or setting where a big crowd is present, you are now asked/advised to wear a mask. In addition, masks must still be worn in public buildings whether you're vaccinated or not. The expanded advisory took effect on Friday, Sept. 17.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO