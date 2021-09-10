Some of the most iconic 9/11 news coverage is lost. Blame Adobe Flash

(WENY) -- When news of 9/11 first broke, the world was in utter shock. News outlets were running non-stop coverage -- a story unlike any other. Former WENY News anchor Jay LaScolea covered the attacks from here in the Twin Tiers, and also from Ground Zero in New York City. Jay reflected on that day, "I came in, I saw staff members and reporters crying, and I can still see walking into the newsroom the phone, the news line was ringing off the hook. People were asking what was going on, and I remember picking up one phone call with a woman in tears, and she said, 'is this the end of the world?"

