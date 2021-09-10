CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest Changes Announced For 2021

By Buzz Bradley
 8 days ago
The popular Damariscotta Pumpkinfest has made an announcement regarding the 2021 Pumpkinfest, some things are still going to happen, and a lot of stuff will not. According to a press release, the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta is happy to let everyone know that the Giant Pumpkins on Main Street that are all decorated by hand by local artists, is going to go on as scheduled this year. Look for those Giant Pumpkins to arrive on Main St. in Damariscotta Thursday, October 7th. They will be placed in front of local businesses. Then the following day, the artists will paint and carve the pumpkins all day Friday, October 8th. If you don't make it down that day, no worries, as the pumpkins will be on display for about 10 days downtown.

ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

