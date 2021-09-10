CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Biden vaccine mandates provide cover for business

 9 days ago
A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care in Manhattan, Jan. 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - While Covid-19 vaccines are plentiful, only 53% of Americans have been fully inoculated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A tight labor market and jab-phobia have made some firms reluctant to require injections. New measures by the White House provide cover for businesses to force the move.

President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered many healthcare workers and most federal employees to be inoculated. Firms with over 100 workers must vaccinate employees or test weekly. These measures cover about 100 million people, or about two-thirds of employed workers.

While many technology, pharmaceutical and Wall Street firms have required vaccinations

, retailers and restaurants have been more cautious. Dollar General (DG.N) and Darden Restaurants (DRI.N) offer workers paid time for getting shots.

Large companies can now say they don’t have a choice. Small firms can more confidently mandate shots, as the vaccine-reluctant will have fewer employment options. And the pandemic will, hopefully, be closer to winding down. (By Robert Cyran)

Crown Resorts rubs salt into shareholders’ wounds

Airline investors fly upside down

Christine Lagarde channels Margaret Thatcher

Surging Sea skillfully rides the wave

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 21

Dbll Mitchell
8d ago

Why, WHy, WHY, are they mandating something that does NOT prevent infection, does NOT prevent spread, and does NOT guarantee people will not end up in the hospital?

Reply(3)
19
CommanderGore
8d ago

but this isn't about companies and the president... it's about We the People!!!! pure tyranny!!! I dare someone to force me...

Reply
12
Ray Murph
8d ago

Going to a mass shortage of everything will be a lot of open job vacancies prepare yourself the best you can.

Reply
7
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

