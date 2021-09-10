4-star WR commits to Clemson - The Florida native becomes Clemson's first Class of 2023 commit

Clemson has officially landed its first commit in the Class of 2023.

Miami (Fla.) Edison High School four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph announced his verbal commitment to Clemson Friday. He committed to Clemson over schools Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M.

Joseph (5-8, 170) is ranked as the No. 23 wide receiver in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite. He took in a visit to Tiger Town earlier this summer at the Dabo Swinney Camp and received an offer from the Tigers shortly thereafter.

“It was good, I actually liked it and I would love to get back,” Joseph told The Clemson Insider back in June regarding his visit. “I had a great time. I had a good time working with Coach Grisham in the group he had had me in. It was pretty nice being able to learn and pick up new things.”

According to Joseph, Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham had him as the No. 1 slot receiver on his board for the 2023 class.

What does it mean for a Florida receiver like Joseph to be recruited by WRU?

“That means a lot. I got a goal of playing in the league one day, and given the history of the school, it’s unbelievable,” he said. “If I go there, if I end up going there, I know that it’s nothing but greatness…I feel that could be a good spot for me.”

