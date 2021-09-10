She's looking for people her dad helped on 9/11. The story itself is a timeline cleanser.

A woman who had quite a close relationship with one of the chimpanzees in a zoo has been asked to moderate her behaviour when visiting him because their bond is preventing him from connecting with the other animals. Adie Timmermans claimed she had been told by Antwerp zoo in Belgium not to visit Chita, a 38-year-old chimpanzee.Speaking to Belgian news channel ATV, she said she had been visiting Chita every week for four years and had a “real relationship” with him akin to “having an affair”. She claimed she had been banned from visiting, adding: “I love that animal,...

ANIMALS ・ 24 DAYS AGO