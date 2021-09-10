CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

She's looking for people her dad helped on 9/11. The story itself is a timeline cleanser.

By Tom Kucher
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUplifting stories involving the 9/11 terrorist attacks can be hard to come by. Even the incredible, inspiring stories of heroism from that terrible day usually include a backdrop of planes exploding and buildings collapsing, narrow escapes and near-death experiences, traumatic images and collective grief. Such stories are important, of course, but we wouldn’t exactly call them “feel-good” stories.

