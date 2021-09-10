CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

'Windy City Weekend': Val and Ryan are back with what you need to know for the weekend

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryiWu_0bsLSHgO00

Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini are back with their new weekly talk show " Windy City Weekend ."

Chicago's favorite personalities share what you need to know to get you ready for the weekend.

You don't want to miss their entertaining host chat: Would you rather have dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000?

RELATED: Roz Varon's Weekender Report

Also, meet the owner of one of Chicago's only Black-woman-owned bookstores.

Semicolon is not only serving up good reads and good vibes, but also promoting literacy and learning in its community.

"Beyond the dopest bookstore in Chicago, we are a space that focuses on black comfort," says Semicolon Bookstore owner, Danielle Mullen.

Mullen is using her small, Black-owned business to combat Chicago's low literacy rates and to promote the positive narrative of Black book reading and selling.

"I started recognizing that there was a representation that we brought to not only the community but the book selling space that was obviously necessary. It shows black booksellers as black book readers and that's important," she says.

Semicolon Bookstore is moving to a new location on Oct. 2.

Spend or Save?

Our film critic, Richard Roeper, also stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office and streaming services.

Our film critic, Richard Roeper, also stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office and streaming services.

"The Card Counter"

Oscar Isaac stars as an ex-military interrogator turned man with a gambling problem. Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe also co-star in "The Card Counter."

"Impeachment: American Crime Story"

The FX series centers around the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

"Small Engine Repair"

An intense drama centering around three rough and tumble buddies.

"The Voyeurs"

A couple moves into their dream apartment and spy on their neighbors, setting in motion of chain of disastrous events.

Watch "Windy City Weekend" each Friday at 11:30 a.m., following ABC 7's EYEWITNESS NEWS at 11 a.m.

Comments / 4

Pat McCarthy
8d ago

The replacement for the daily Windy City Live, with a once a week show sounds like its on life support. Its time they pull that plug, just like ripping off a band-aid.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy