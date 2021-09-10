CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what you need to know about Inter Miami home game vs Columbus Crew on Saturday

By Michelle Kaufman
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe playoff line is looming with two months left in the regular season, and Inter Miami is breathing down the Columbus Crew’s neck in the Eastern Conference standings, making Saturday’s matchup at DRV PNK Stadium even more compelling. It is a game featuring two teams going in opposite directions. Inter...

www.miamiherald.com

CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Looks To Continue Unbeaten Streak Against Columbus Crew

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will seek to continue its record of positive runs as it returns home to DRV PNK Stadium this Saturday to take on the 2021 MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew. The local team has a record of seven victories, five draws and nine losses for a total of 26 points. The Columbus Crew comes into this game with a record of seven victories, six draws and ten losses for a record of 26 points. Fans will be able to watch the game starting at 8 p.m. on My33, CW34, Unimás and the Inter Miami App. Against Cinci, defender/midfielder Brek Shea, scored his second goal of 2021 as defender Nicolás Figal registered his second assist of the 2021 season. This weekend’s match against the Columbus Crew at DRV PNK Stadium will be the first meeting between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami is currently on a four-match unbeaten run and unbeaten in eight of the team’s past nine matches. The Columbus Crew comes into this game after falling 3-2 on the road against Orlando City SC.
MLS
massivereport.com

How to Watch: Crew vs. Inter Miami

For the first time since 2001, the Columbus Crew is playing a Miami-based Major League Soccer club. Saturday is the first-ever encounter between the Black & Gold and Inter Miami CF and the match has huge implications for the MLS Cup playoff race. The Miami Fusion was the last club based in South Florida and the Crew won just two of its seven matches with the Fusion.
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Battle Columbus Crew to 1-1 Draw

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (17-4-5; 56 pts.) battled the Columbus Crew (8-11-7; 31 pts.) to a 1-1 draw at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. The Crew’s Gyasi Zardes netted the opening goal of the night in the 58th minute. Four minutes later, Revolution forward Adam Buksa delivered the equalizer on an unassisted left-footed strike from the center of the box. The Revolution’s home record shifts to 10-1-2, as New England is an unbeaten 6-0-1 over its last seven contests at Gillette Stadium. With 59 points through 26 games, New England is now only three points shy...
MLS
