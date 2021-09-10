CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Aircraft Tested Upgraded Warfare Systems for F-16 Fighters

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all those who are bored of the ‘ugly duckling’ story, here is an engineering equivalent that you can tell others the next time, with the same morals. The defense manufacturer, Northrop Grumman has two Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft that do not look like regular airplanes, even the other CRJ700s. The aircraft raise eyebrows everywhere they go, but underneath the not-so-pleasing exterior, there is the testing apparatus for the Next Generation Electronic Warfare (NGEW) for modern fighter aircraft, according to a company press release.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

In a first, Air Force flies 2 big MQ-9 Reaper drones from mainland to Hawaii as part of new maritime emphasis

The Air Force said it is flying two big MQ-9 Reaper drones for the first time from the continental United States to Hawaii to demonstrate the unmanned aircraft’s “untapped potential in a maritime environment ” and to participate in Exercise ACE Reaper at Marine Corps Base Hawaii—which will eventually have six of the aircraft based there.
HAWAII STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Vertical aircraft go through flight testing

EDWARDS AFB — NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center recently completed a series of flight tests using a small aircraft that can take off and land vertically, much like a helicopter, as part of a program to integrate such aircraft into an urban environment. These test flights, and the flight demonstrations...
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fighter Aircraft#Northrop Grumman#Ngew#Sabr
KRDO News Channel 13

Air Force Academy unveils new laboratory with flight simulators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday morning, the Air Force Academy unveiled a new $9.5 million simulator to help better prepare cadets for the future. Lt. General Rich Clark, the superintendent for the Academy, was one of the first to see the campus' latest upgrade, the multi-domain laboratory. "I think what it does for them is The post Air Force Academy unveils new laboratory with flight simulators appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force's MC-130 Seaplane is Finally in the Works

Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is not just the workhorse for the military but also a super achiever. In its career that has spanned over two decades, this aircraft has landed in the Arctic, on the highest airstrip, and even an aircraft carrier carrying out medevac, troop, and cargo transport. The US Air Force now plans to make it a seaplane as well, thereby making it possible for this mighty aircraft to land anywhere across the globe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

The F-35 Could Be the Dominant Fighter for the Rest of the Century

Too much attention in defense circles of late has been focused on the need for new, revolutionary platforms and weapons systems. The reality is that transformative changes in military technology are few and far between. They bring challenges regarding operating concepts, logistics, training, and sustainability. The Department of Defense (DoD)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
simpleflying.com

A Look At Honeywell’s Bizarre Boeing 757 Flight Test Aircraft

Honeywell Aerospace is known for its ground-breaking research in aviation technology. The Phoenix-based aviation firm offers products and services to airliners, business jets, and general aviation market. To examine its products and innovations, Honeywell relies on a fleet of highly modified aircraft capable of handling rigorous tests and quality checks. The firm’s Boeing 757 is one such airplane that has proved to be a reliable workhorse over the years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

MQ-25 tanker refuels F-35C stealth fighter for first time

A Boeing-owned MQ-25A Stingray unmanned air vehicle (UAV) refuelled a Lockheed Martin F-35C stealth fighter in flight for the first time on 13 September. The flight was the third aerial refuelling completed by the unmanned tanker, known as T1, after earlier this summer the aircraft refuelled a US Navy (USN) Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet and a Northrop Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
inavateonthenet.net

NASA tests 4K display to replace cockpit window of supersonic QueSST aircraft

Researchers at NASA’s Langley Research Center in the USA have successfully completed testing for NASA’s X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) aircraft’s eXternal Vision System (XVS) including in-flight tests and structural stability tests. The QueSST aircraft is on a mission to achieve supersonic speeds over land that create no more than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

Navy Taps BAE for Delivery of Aircraft Early Warning System Components

BAE Systems has secured a $26 million contract to provide the U.S. Navy with identification friend-or-foe transponders that will be integrated into the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for enhanced situational awareness and early warning capabilities. The company said Thursday it will supply the service branch with Beamforming Networks, which is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nextbigfuture.com

US Debates Halving F-35s Stealth Fighter Procurement

Internal documents by the Air Force’s future war-fighting cell indicated a plan to curb F-35 orders at 1,050 jets and Will Roper, the Air Force’s acquisition executive called for F-35 purchases to be capped at about 800 units. The old plan was to get 1,763 F-35As. Air Force Chief of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

Northrop Tests Data Link for Aircraft Operations in Contested Airspace

Northrop Grumman has tested an in-flight connectivity designed to enable long range command and control for aircraft in highly contested environments. The demonstration exhibited how an advanced line-of-sight data link can support multi-domain battle management by connecting aircraft through an open-architecture network, Northrop said Wednesday. The company integrated a new...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
defense.gov

Department Guidance on Procurement and Operation of DOD Unmanned Aircraft Systems

On Sept. 8, 2021, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks signed into effect updated guidance for the procurement and operation of its Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). In support of the National Defense Strategy, this updated policy provides expanded department-wide guidance on the use of all UAS, regardless of size, weight, or capability.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy