Aircraft Tested Upgraded Warfare Systems for F-16 Fighters

For all those who are bored of the ‘ugly duckling’ story, here is an engineering equivalent that you can tell others the next time, with the same morals. The defense manufacturer, Northrop Grumman has two Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft that do not look like regular airplanes, even the other CRJ700s. The aircraft raise eyebrows everywhere they go, but underneath the not-so-pleasing exterior, there is the testing apparatus for the Next Generation Electronic Warfare (NGEW) for modern fighter aircraft, according to a company press release.