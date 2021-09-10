City park named for first woman mayor, the late Barbara McIntyre

A new city park space is now being named in honor of former Columbia Mayor Barbara McIntyre, per a resolution adopted by the Columbia City Council Thursday. The space, 711 Tom Sharp Rd., will include a dedication ceremony at a later time, naming it the Barbara Earwood McIntyre Park. McIntyre, who is considered a "true trailblazer for women in leadership," served 12 years as Columbia's first female mayor, and as the first female vice mayor.