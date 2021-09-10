Body parts found in 2 suitcases lead to man’s guilty plea, Colorado officials say

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Broomfield on Friday announced the arrest of Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, a 22-year-old who is suspected in the fatal shooting of a 71-year-old man. The victim, Michael Lewis, allegedly confronted the suspect in a parking lot on Wednesday after seeing him trying to get into unlocked vehicles. (credit: Broomfield Police) Joseph Maestas-Sanchez was taken into custody on Thursday and is being held without bond at the Broomfield Detention Center on murder charges. (credit: CBS) Broomfield said in a news release that residents in the Sunridge community where the crime happened have been shaken. That’s near Highway 287 and Miramonte Boulevard. Police said there have been several reports of criminals trespassing in the area recently, including incidents where people were rummaging through unlocked cars overnight. Investigators said additional suspects have been identified in those incidents but they are withholding any further details as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the case that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call the Broomfield Police Department’s tip line at 303-464-5749 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 22 DAYS AGO