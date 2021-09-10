Makefield Elementary School students raise $10,000 for Garden of Reflection

Students at Makefield Elementary School in Lower Makefield took time Tuesday to remember those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and carried on a tradition to help. This year, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, they reached an auspicious goal — more than $10,000 status in contributions to the Garden of Reflection, the memorial to the victims of 9/11, including Bucks County's 18 victims. Many of the 9/11 victims from Bucks lived in Lower Makefield.