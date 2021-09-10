CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Makefield Elementary School students raise $10,000 for Garden of Reflection

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Makefield Elementary School in Lower Makefield took time Tuesday to remember those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and carried on a tradition to help. This year, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, they reached an auspicious goal — more than $10,000 status in contributions to the Garden of Reflection, the memorial to the victims of 9/11, including Bucks County's 18 victims. Many of the 9/11 victims from Bucks lived in Lower Makefield.

