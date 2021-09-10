CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cleveland jail director convicted of misdemeanors

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The former director of the troubled Cuyahoga County jail in Cleveland was convicted Friday of negligently mismanaging the facility where several inmates died three years ago. Kenneth Mills, 55, of Avon, Ohio, was found guilty of two counts each of misdemeanor falsification and dereliction of duty charges...

www.seattletimes.com

CBS LA

Drone Drops Drugs Into Orange County Jail Courtyard

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A bizarre delivery happened inside an Orange County jail courtyard when drugs were dropped off by a drone. The Orange County District Attorney said Chey Smart, 41, controlled the drone from outside the jail Sunday. “There was meth, heroin, Xanax, and other prescription medications attached to the drone,” said Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The drone sat undetected until Tuesday when an inmate worker found it on the ground. Detectives said the suspect’s acquaintance, Megan Donovan, 30, serving time in the jail for a similar crime, used the recorded jail phone to orchestrate the dropoff. They arrested Smart inside a Costa Mesa apartment he rented under a stolen identity, detectives added. Inside, investigators said they found assault weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Detectives Looking To Identify Victim Of Crime

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the victim of a crime. Police released a picture of the man in the hopes that someone in the county might recognize him. The department said investigators are limited in the details they can provide in the case. The man is reportedly 5 foot 7 and around 125 pounds. An image is below: BCPD If you have seen this man, call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
27 First News

Former LSP gang member, convicted felon, facing federal gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who served a nine-year federal prison sentence for being part of a gang was indicted by a federal grand jury on a gun charge. Braylyn Williams, 30, of Rush Boulevard, was indicted Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment was unsealed Friday after he was arrested.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Baltimore Sun

Two Baltimore County burglars used their trial to speak up for their co-defendant. All three were convicted.

Jurors are used to hearing defense attorneys, and in rare cases defendants themselves, explain why the charges against them are false. In an unusual trial that concluded Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Maryland, the jury heard directly from two defendants who said they had taken their charges to trial even though they were guilty — solely for the purpose of defending their third ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
State
Ohio State
houstonherald.com

Jailer recounts incident involving inmate

Tuesday morning’s session of the bench trial for former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and his former jail administrator, Jennifer Tomaszewski, centered on the testimony of former jailer Lucas Cooperman who recounted an incident in which he and Tomaszewski restrained an inmate they believed to be dangerous. The case is...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Judge convicts former county sheriff Sigman, deputy on forgery counts

After co-defendants James Sigman and Jennifer Tomaszewski, the former Texas County Sheriff and former jail administrator, took the unusual step of testifying in their own defense Thursday morning, Circuit Judge John Beger convicted both of felony forgery on charges stemming from her time cards. He had previously dismissed nine of...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
New York Post

Wrongly convicted man who spent 15 years on death row dies of COVID-19

A wrongly convicted 47-year-old man who spent 15 years on death row in a Louisiana prison before being exonerated by DNA in 2012 has died of COVID-19. “The Innocence Project mourns the loss of Damon Thibodeaux, an incredibly kind and gentle person, who spent 16 years wrongly imprisoned in Louisiana. He was the 142nd person exonerated from death row and was never compensated for his lost freedom,” the organization said in a tweet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Former state employee convicted of embezzlement sentenced to probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former head of the New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department Demesia Padilla has been sentenced to probation for embezzlement. Padilla was convicted in June of stealing $25,000 from a trucking firm in Bernalillo while she was the Tax and Revenue secretary. Prosecutors say she used...
BERNALILLO, NM
Santafe New Mexican.com

Former Cabinet secretary avoids jail time for felony convictions

Disgraced former New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla will avoid any time behind bars for her convictions on felony counts of embezzlement and computer access with intent to defraud or embezzle. Thirteenth Judicial District Judge Cindy Mercer sentenced Padilla last week to nine years for each felony count...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Methamphetamine Trafficker Sentenced in Federal Court

SHREVEPORT, La. – Henry A. Wright, 42, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 48 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced. Henry A. Wright was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WSPY NEWS

Appellate Court Overturns Former Youth Pastor's Disorderly Conduct Conviction

An Illinois appellate court has overturned a disorderly conduct conviction against 27-year-old Paxton Dale Singer, of Sugar Grove, on the grounds of double jeopardy. The former youth pastor at Harvest Bible Church in Aurora had been convicted in 2019 over alleged text messages that were sexual in nature sent to a teen parishioner in 2017. Singer had been sentenced to twelve months of court supervision.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
Oregon City News

Former Clackamas County Jail deputy convicted of misconduct

Richard Liljenberg, 51, will serve 18 months of probation and 40 hours of community service.A former Clackamas County Jail deputy recently was convicted of four counts of official misconduct for neglecting to conduct routine welfare checks on adults in custody. Richard Liljenberg, 51, was sentenced Aug. 26 to 18 months of probation and 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree official misconduct and three counts of second-degree official misconduct. Liljenberg's plea agreement also stipulated he must retire from service and request to be decertified as a corrections deputy in the state of Oregon. His...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

