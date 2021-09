Tito Ortiz called out Logan Paul following his knockout loss to Anderson Silva, saying “We lost our last fights, let’s entertain our fans.”. Ortiz made his professional boxing debut against former UFC fighter Silva on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, and things did not go how Ortiz had planned them. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” was knocked out quickly in the first round with punches by Silva and he was not able to recover, losing via first-round TKO. But while one might have assumed that Ortiz would be done with boxing after being completely wiped out, the legend is now already planning on his next fight and he has a name in mind.

