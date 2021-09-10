CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans turned away from Virginia hospitals over Afghan evacuees

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive influx of Afghan evacuees strained Northern Virginia hospitals so much this week that American citizens were being turned away. A hospital near Dulles Expo Center has been running out of beds, forcing the facility to turn away non-Afghan patients who didn’t need critical care, according to The Washington Post. The overwhelmed hospital system prompted a regional emergency response group to monitor the hospitals after one became so packed with patients that federal officials lost track of a number of Afghans receiving medical care, including a month-old child suffering from a possibly life-threatening condition.

Kyle Foth
9d ago

sounds about right he is putting Americans and america last as usual! he is a traitor only reason he left Afghanistan the way he did is because china told him to just like him and fauci funded Wuhan lab and trying to push there poison on us which destroys our natural immune system and making pandemic worse like they all had it planned to do! do not get the boosters!

BegoniaKiller
9d ago

All of this could have been avoided if Biden wasn’t such a dip$hit Commander in Chief. I would give him command of watching paint dry. But, here we are.

Naneen
9d ago

They should all be fed and watered, given a sack lunch and put back on planes bound for somewhere in the same area of the world that they're used to, and they can establish their own new country. We DO NOT need or want them here!!!

