Doja Cat Talks Remixing ‘Grease,’ Channeling ‘Bad Sandy’ in New Pepsi Commercial

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
You better shape up if you want to impress Doja Cat , cause her heart is set on a new Pepsi soda. The singer and rapper was announced as the newest Pepsi ambassador Friday, with a new campaign celebrating the launch of the Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop , a modern take on classic soda shop flavors (think Cream Soda and Black Cherry).

As part of the nostalgia-tinged campaign, Doja stars in a new commercial that pays homage to the musical Grease , which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Doja also recorded a new version of “You’re the One That I Want” from Grease, giving the doo-wop track a decidedly slicker, uptempo R&B feel.

Doja says it was an “insane” honor to be chosen as the new face of Pepsi. “It was such a huge part of my childhood to watch TV and watch all the commercials, and the Pepsi ones were always so major and really stuck with me,” she tells Rolling Stone . “This is such an amazing opportunity and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis (who also directed Doja’s “Say So” music video) and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, the Grease -inspired commercial was shot in Los Angeles earlier this summer, with Doja assuming the role of “Bad Sandy” (replete with a glittered-out black leather jacket, natch). “I watched Grease a lot when I was little, and I always connected the most with ‘Bad Sandy,'” she says with a laugh.

Getting to record her own version of “You’re the One That I Want” was also a big draw for the singer, who teases that she might head back into the studio to record a full-length version of the track (“The producer that I worked with is begging me to finish it,” she says). “I loved how we modernized the song and made it fresh,” she says. “The song was actually very hard vocally for me [to record],” she confesses. “There are a lot of chord changes in the song and it’s more complex than what you hear today but I was happy to be a part of something so musically considered.”

And while the singing and dancing came naturally to Doja, the performer says it took a couple takes to get the product placement right. “It was very interesting learning how to drink a Pepsi on camera,” she says, half-jokingly. “You have to tilt the can a certain way; you can do only two gulps or there’s only time for one gulp. And, you know, perfectly placing my fingers on the can was so meticulous and carefully thought through. But props to the Pepsi team for making it easy for me,” she says.

Doja Cat follows in the footsteps of artists like Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Beyonce, who have all appeared in Pepsi campaigns at one point or another in their careers. Doja calls it an “unbelievable” honor to now be included on the list. “I remember that iconic Britney and Beyonce commercial, and it’s just crazy that they approached me for this [new campaign],” she says. “I feel like it really means something when you are cast for this,” she continues, “and even though I can’t see myself in the same echelon as these real, experienced, effing seasoned women, I’m just very happy that I got this opportunity.”

The new Pepsi commercial will get its TV debut at this weekend’s 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which Doja is hosting. Doja is also up for five VMAs this year, including Artist of the Year, and Video of the Year for her hit single, “Kiss Me More” with SZA.

The limited-edition Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop flavors, meantime, will be available to purchase online beginning September 20. Available in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. cans, Pepsi says the Soda Shop collection will be a seasonal addition to the growing roster of Pepsi offerings anywhere Pepsi products are sold.

Rolling Stone

5 Ways to Find Help With Healthcare Coverage After Retirement

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Healthcare coverage in retirement is such a looming necessity that many people actually put off ending their professional careers to avoid it. Whether retiring between 60-64 years old and needing health insurance before Medicare or retiring at 65 years old and needing help with Medicare, there are many ways to figure out the right plan for you. Many people turn to Google to start searching for information. Most of the time when I talk to them after doing this, they find small nuances of these health insurance systems that they try to then craft their entire decision around. This often confuses them and sets unrealistic expectations.
HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Gretta Ray Joins Keith Urban for ‘One Too Many’ Performance

Gretta Ray has temporarily joined forces with one of her musical idols, performing alongside Keith Urban for a rendition of his hit single “One Too Many” overnight. Originally released in September of 2020, “One Too Many” served as the penultimate single from Urban’s 11th album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which not only topped the Aussie charts, but also topped the US Country charts, too. The single, which hit the top ten in Australia, saw Urban teaming up with honorary Aussie P!nk for the ode to resilience which arrived at a rather fitting time in the world.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Timothy Wolf, ‘Down’

2021 has undoubtedly been a year of ups and downs for Timothy Wolf, but as he gears up to unleash his forthcoming album, he’s given fans a taste of what’s to come by way of new single, “Down”. Bursting into the year with the release of “In Your Arms Again”...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Best Digital Cameras for Beginners Will Help You Shoot Like A Pro

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to be a professional photographer to want to want to take better quality, well-lit, blur-free...
ELECTRONICS
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Launches Debut ‘Planet Doja’ NFT Collection

Doja Cat is the latest artist to jump on the NFT wave. The multi Platinum singer and rapper has joined forces with the Green NFT platform, OneOf to launch her debut NFT collection. OneOf is built on the Tezos blockchain and backed by Quincy Jones along with other A-list artists and environmental organizations. They are aiming to bring affordable NFTs to fans, purchasable with credit and debit cards in 150 FIAT currencies, as well as using Tez (XTZ) and other major cryptocurrencies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Responds To Nicki Minaj Not Wanting "Get Into It" Collab, Talks Pepsi Commercial

When Nicki Minaj hopped on the remix to Doja Cat's viral megahit "Say So," it helped catapult the single into new heights. However, when it came to joining Doja on the Popstar's "Get Into It (Yuh)" from Planet Her, Minaj wasn't on board. "It's not that I'm too busy at all, it's just that there were, like, middle people involved in that situation so I had told her, if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we talked to each other directly, but I didn't love that song ['Get Into It'] because I didn't think I could bring anything to it," said Nicki.
CELEBRITIES
themusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat teams with Pepsi for ‘Grease’ reimagination

Global pop star introduces modern take on classic Grease song. Pepsi has unveiled the new Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop, a modern take on classic soda shop flavors made with real sugar, available in Cream Soda and Black Cherry. To introduce the new product and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Grease, Pepsi has enlisted one of today’s hottest stars in music, Doja Cat, to refresh and remake one of the most recognizable songs of the soda shop era, “You’re the One That I Want.”
ENTERTAINMENT
The Drum

Pepsi taps Doja Cat for Grease remake to launch new soda shop-inspired flavors

Ahead of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Pepsi and Doja Cat have released a theatrical remake of the hit song You’re The One That I Want from Grease to promote the brand’s new soda shop-inspired flavors. The move adds to the brand’s long history of tapping into the cultural consciousness with the work of major musicians – and speaks to a growing trend of nostalgia-inspired products.
NFL
okcheartandsoul.com

Doja Cat stars in ‘Grease’-inspired Pepsi ad

Doja Cat is putting her own spin on Grease for a new Pepsi ad. In the promo for Pepsi’s new Soda Shop flavors, the singer takes on the role of Sandy and sings an updated version of “You’re the One That I Want.” But it’s not Danny Zuko she’s after — it’s his Pepsi.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Doja Cat Remakes ‘Grease’ Hit “You’re the One that I Want” for Pepsi Spot Debuting During MTV VMAs

Rydell High School has come back to life with pop superstar Doja Cat playing both a smooth-singing Pink Lady and a moto-jacket-wearing vixen thanks to Pepsi-Cola as the beverage brand launches Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop. The new spot plays like a classic music video and finds Doja singing the Grease classic “You’re the One that I Want” as a freshly-made reimagination while dancing her way through the Rydell campus and into a soda shop. The campaign serves to launch Pepsi’s Cream Soda and Black Cherry and is timed to celebrate the milestone 50th anniversary of the musical. (The musical version debuted in...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Here's Who Played The Hottie In Doja Cat's Grease-Inspired Pepsi Ad

Not only did Doja Cat host and perform at the 2021 VMAs on MTV, she also stole the show during commercial breaks. During the live awards show, Pepsi premiered its newest ad with some help from the buzzy rapper and a fun reference to Grease. While Doja totally slayed the commercial performance, her co-star also turned a lot of heads. For anyone wondering who played Danny Zuko in Doja Cat’s Grease Pepsi ad, here’s what you should know about Noah Steinbuch.
MOVIES
KGUN 9

Pepsi Has 2 Nostalgic Soda Flavors To Commemorate The 50th Anniversary Of ‘Grease’

While ’90s nostalgia is still a major marketing tool, Pepsi is going back a few more decades for its latest batch of limited-time flavors. Timed with the 50th anniversary of the original stage version of “Grease” — which itself was a nostalgic celebration of the 1950s — the cola brand is introducing Cream Soda and Black Cherry flavors as part of its new Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop line.
FOOD & DRINKS
Billboard

Checking in with Doja Cat: VMAs Host, Performer and 5-Time Nominee

She grew up watching Lady Gaga, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears and Nicki Minaj crush it on the VMAs. Now it's her turn. "I know as much as you know," Doja Cat tells Billboard cheekily while discussing her upcoming hosting gig at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
beincrypto.com

Doja Cat Steps Into NFT Arena With ‘Planet Doja’

The non-fungible tokens contain thousands of limited edition collectibles and VIP options for upcoming concerts. Pop-star icon Doja Cat jumps into the world of NFTs in the lead up to her latest album. She calls her series, “Planet Doja”. It contains 26,000 limited-edition digital collectibles, along with VIP concert bundles.
MUSIC
tribuneledgernews.com

Doja Cat vows to be more 'choosy' over collaborations

Doja Cat has vowed to be more "choosy" about her collaborations. The 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker has recently teamed up with the likes of Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and SZA, but she admitted there are too many "collabs and remixes" being released for the sake of it. She told 'Extra':...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Doja Cat's VMAs 'Worm' Outfit Sparks Memes

Anyone who watched the 2021 VMAs can probably agree that Doja Cat and her incredible hosting skills were highlights of the night. However, one of her greatest contributions to VMAs history was, arguably, her arsenal of camptastic outfits. And according to the internet, the most memorable one had to be her eye-popping, yellow and blue "worm" dress.
PETS
ETOnline.com

Doja Cat's Most Memorable Looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat came to slay at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Making her hosting debut, the singer had numerous wardrobe changes throughout the three-hour awards show. But her most memorable outfits of the evening were unexpected ones. As she took the stage to accept the VMA for Best Collaboration...
CELEBRITIES
