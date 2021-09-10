CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Dead Beatles Are Talking on Twitter and It’s Weirding Us Out

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqWpG_0bsLQfk800
John Lennon and George Harrison in pre-Twitter 1967. Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images

The Beatles, no longer satisfied with just being “more popular than Jesus,” have finally matched him on the resurrection front — well, at least on Twitter.

On Thursday, September 9th, some of the strangest chatter on the timeline came from the accounts of George Harrison (who died almost 20 years ago, on November 29th, 2001) and his fellow late Beatle, John Lennon (who died December 8th, 1980). While both accounts are regularly active — often doing promotional stuff with some archival treats thrown in — their tones shifted suddenly Thursday to something far more conversational as both tweeted through an online listening party celebrating the 50th anniversary of Imagine. The results were a little awkward, to say the least.

The tweets from both accounts appeared to be actual quotes from old interviews or writings, but they were presented with neither citations nor quotation marks, just laid out flat on the screen, almost as if Harrison and Lennon were somehow tweeting casually from beyond the grave.

For instance, Harrison tweeted: “Having gone through that LSD period with John, right from the first day we ever took it, I understood him and I believe our thoughts were much more in line with each other.” Elsewhere, he reminisced: “I liked the idea of their promoting peace — I was all for that. Right from the time we went to the dentist’s dinner party I knew what John felt about things and it was no surprise to me that he would want some peace. It was also fun for him because he could do it with Yoko.” (Both quotes seem to be from the 2000 Beatles Anthology book.)

The replies contained plenty of earnest love and appreciation from diehard Beatles fans, but also plenty of raised eyebrows and quips. Highlights include: “Think I’m tripping right now listening to George talk to me on September 9, 2021”; “Will you let the man rest, he deserves it”; and, “Dude you’re literally dead.” The award for the most online reply, however, goes to the person who responded to a Harrison rumination about accepting imperfection and “allow[ing] for each others inadequacies or failings with a little compassion” with a “btw” accompanied by a New Girl GIF proclaiming, “You are hot, hot, hot!”

While Lennon’s Twitter was similarly chatty, the replies weren’t necessarily as flummoxed, perhaps due to the regular inclusion of hashtags related to the Imagine listening party (Harrison’s account threw those in occasionally, but not all the time). A rep for The Beatles did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment on where the various quotes came from, and how this particular social media strategy was settled upon.

Of course, Harrison and Lennon’s Twitters are far from the only active social media channels operated by the estates and families of late musicians and celebrities. Accounts belonging to Bob Marley, Elvis Presley, Tom Petty, Aaliyah, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Marilyn Monroe, and even Humphrey Bogart all tweet fairly regularly. Again these missives largely skew toward the promotional or archival, and many personal messages are clearly qualified (e.g. a recent birthday greeting to Bowie’s daughter Lexi, signed by “everyone at DBHQ”). But every now and then you get a break in the space-time continuum, like Tom Petty mourning the death of Charlie Watts.

The internet has greatly recalibrated the way people mourn celebrities. In a 2012 piece for Jewcy, Jacob Silverman wrote about the performative nature of online mourning and the way we’re prompted to “author our own mini-memoirs” about the deceased. The critic Lindsay Zoladz cited that phrase a year later in a Pitchfork essay about the strange experience of browsing FindAGrave.com and being unexpectedly moved by the messages and virtual flowers left by fans on the digital gravestones of artists like Judee Sill and Janis Joplin. They are “mini-memoirs,” Zoladz wrote, “But they don’t feel condemnably narcissistic to me. They’re joyful and sad and silly and heartbreaking. They humanize the musicians as much as they do the people who wrote them.”

The way those Harrison tweets came across yesterday feels almost like an inversion of all that: the dead being virtually re-humanized through their own words, repurposed and presented in a manner natural to social media, to create a kind of mirror of the parasocial relationship only living celebrities get to cultivate when they “engage” their fans online. At a moment when catalog is not only king, but hologram tours for dead artists (or living ones, if you’re ABBA) are becoming more common and popular, maybe this is the natural future of dead celebrity social media. Unnerved comments be damned — some of those Harrison tweets did solid numbers.

Go figure, though, that an artist like Harrison — who was deeply spiritual and even wrote a song, “The Art of Dying,” about reincarnation and trying to leave this mortal coil peacefully — would wind up at the center of this. In a chapter in his memoir, I, Me, Mine, tied to the All Things Must Pass track, Harrison wrote, “You have to practice all your life as you are likely to be in great pain as you are leaving your body — which could be at any moment. I mean I don’t want to be lying there as I’m dying thinking, ‘Oh shit, I forgot to put the cat out,’ or ‘I didn’t get a Rolls-Royce’ because then you may have to come right back just to do those things, and then you have got more knots on your piece of string.”

Indeed, no one should ever leave this Earth thinking, “I wish I’d tweeted more.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’

A Houston summit meeting: the skyrocketing MC Megan Thee Stallion’s breakout single, remixed with the city’s — and R&B’s — reigning queen confidently spitting a few quick bars to remind us that, if she really wanted to, she could rap circles around your favorite MC as a full-time job. When Beyoncé confirmed her guest spot was on, Megan said, “I cried — like, I had to call my grandma.” But just her grandma: The collaboration — which hit Number One on its own — was kept under wraps until the last second: “I didn’t even tell my best friend.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello, ‘Alison’

Inspired, according to his 2015 memoir, by a “beautiful checkout girl” whose dreams he imagined “would soon be squandered to a ruffian,” this deceptively tender ballad on Costello’s debut album helped enshrine him as post-punk’s most gifted melodist. In 1977, Costello credited his hard-bitten lyrical style to the fact that “there’s nothing glamorous or romantic about the world at the moment.… Nobody’s got the time or the money.” Nevertheless, Costello’s attempt at “a beautiful sound” on “Alison” was inspired in part by Jimi Hendrix’s “The Wind Cries Mary”: They share a similarly crackling guitar tone.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny, ‘I Like It’

The idea for “I Like It” came from Atlantic CEO (and former DJ) Craig Kallman, who wanted a cut for Cardi’s debut, Invasion of Privacy, that emphasized her Puerto Rican roots. While he and producer J. White developed the backing track, Atlantic A&R rep Edgar Machuca recruited Latin urbano heroes J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The seven-month development process drew others, too, but it was Cardi B who turned “I Like It” into a one-of-a-kind spectacle. “I remember when I was six months pregnant doing the music video for the song,” she told Billboard. “But the outcome of it all was beautiful.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Inside Guns N’ Roses’ History-Making ‘Use Your Illusion’ Albums

In April 1990, the classic lineup of Guns N’ Roses played its final show. The occasion was the nationally televised Farm Aid concert, a disastrous set that included, among several bizarre highlights, Steven Adler drunkenly belly-flopping in the general direction of his drum set only to miss by four feet, and Axl Rose ending the live broadcast with a climactic “Good fuckin’ night.” It was the mark of a band breaking apart.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Humphrey Bogart
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Jesus
Person
David Bowie
Person
George Harrison
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Judee Sill
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
John Lennon
Rolling Stone

The Last Word: Ron Wood on Beating Addiction and How to Keep Mick Jagger Happy

When asked how he’s kept busy during Covid lockdown, Ron Wood doesn’t sound too bothered by the unexpected downtime. “I was out in the English countryside with my studio about a mile away,” says the Rolling Stones guitarist and painter. “I’d walk through the forest. And I did an incredible amount of artwork during that time. I really used this time to its best.” Although he also spent some of the time overcoming a battle with small-cell cancer, the 74-year-old Wood also made space to paint and play guitar on recordings by the Rolling Stones, for their upcoming Tattoo You reissue,...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Inside Mick Jagger's Reaction To The Death Of Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at age 80 on August 24, per Variety. A number of other musicians paid tribute to Watts after his death, and now, Mick Jagger has joined them. The Rolling Stones frontman was one of the closest people to Watts, and his tribute has Rolling Stones fans in tears. Jagger first tweeted a photo of a smiling Watts on the day of his death, but he's since shared a longer tribute to his late bandmate.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Beatles ‘Let It Be’ Box Gets a Four-Track Sneak Preview With Alternate Takes and Mixes

The Beatles’ camp is heightening anticipation for the Oct. 15 release of a “Let It Be: Special Edition” boxed set by issuing four tracks to digital service providers today, representing different components of a collection that includes new mixes, unreleased vintage mixes and previously unheard alternate takes. In the latter category are never-before-heard variants of two of the most celebrated rockers from the 1970 “Let It Be” album, “Get Back” (here heard in “Take 8” form) and “One After 909” (“Take 3”). George Harrison’s “I Me Mine,” meanwhile, is subtitled “1970 Glyn Johns Mix,” representing a version that engineer Johns put together...
MUSIC
CBS Minnesota

How Did Bob Dylan, Prince Rank On Updated Rolling Stone List Of All-Time Top 500 Songs?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last time Rolling Stone magazine compiled its list of the top 500 songs of all-time (meaning the last 60 or 70 years, in practice), Minnesota’s own Bob Dylan stood at the top of the heap with his signature song “Like a Rolling Stone.” But in 2021, that stone has decidedly rolled out of the #1 spot, making way for Aretha Franklin’s anthemic “Respect.” Rolling Stone argued it was Franklin’s first number-one hit and the single that established her as the Queen of Soul. Dylan’s song managed to hold onto a spot in the top five, though, surrounded by...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Lsd#Beatles Anthology#Freddie Mercury#Dbhq#Pitchfork#Findagrave Com
Guitar World Magazine

The secrets behind George Harrison's guitar tone on The Beatles' Hey Bulldog

No other band has been examined under a microscope as meticulously as the Beatles. Detailed books have even been written focusing solely on the instruments they played and the gear used to make their recordings in the studio. But with all this exhaustive research, some details are still unknown. For...
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

This Week's Weird News 9/10/21

A vivid new look at the Tasmanian Tiger, a massive statue being relocated in China, and a jar of Elvis' hair that fetched a huge sum at auction were among the strange and unusual stories to cross our desk this week.
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Was Bob Dylan Good in the Eighties? A New Edition of ‘The Bootleg Series’ Makes Us Think the Answer is ‘Yes’

The Eighties are widely regarded as the low point of Bob Dylan’s entire career, a time when he struggled to find relevance in the MTV era and released a series of tacky, rudderless albums that were savaged by fans and critics. Even Dylan himself refuses to defend his output from the time. “[I was] pretty whitewashed and wasted out professionally,” he recalled in his 2004 memoir Chronicles: Volume One. “I’m in the bottomless pit of cultural oblivion. You name it. I can’t shake it.”  But the newest chapter of the bootleg series, Springtime In New York (1980-1985), forces us to reevaluate...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Charlie Watts poses with his wife of 57 years in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger Joins Brother Chris in Video for Soulful Song ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’

Chris Jagger gets an assist from his older brother Mick in the new video for his song, “Anyone Seen My Heart.” “Anyone Seen My Heart” is a snappy tune that incorporates elements of soul, pop, and ska. The new video, directed by Oska Zak, is simple but charming, opening with a shot of the Jagger brothers working on a song together while Chris goes on to belt lead and Mick provides backup. “Anyone Seen My Heart” appears on Jagger’s recent album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which arrived on September 10th. The song, like several others on the LP, was inspired in part by the obscure 19th-century poet Thomas Beddoes: “I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes,” Jagger said in a statement. “I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.” Along with releasing Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Jagger also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.
MUSIC
The Independent

Why Charlie Watts once punched Mick Jagger in the face

Charlie Watts, the drummer for The Rolling Stones, once punched lead vocalist, Mick Jagger in the face during a dispute. Lead guitarist, Keith Richards, wrote about the argument between Jagger and Watts, who died aged 80 on Tuesday, 24 August, in his bestselling autobiography, Life. The disagreement was to do...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Billy Joel pay tribute to Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts in Cincinnati

Billy Joel has paid tribute to The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts at his concert in Cincinnati last week (September 10). Watts died last month (August 24) at the age of 80. The drummer had undergone an undisclosed medical procedure in the weeks before his death, which had caused him to pull out of the Stones’ upcoming US tour.
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

‘The Beatles: Get Back’: Peter Jackson’s Disney+ Film By the Numbers

What will we see in this long-anticipated treat for Fab Four fans? “A lot of joy,” Beatles drummer Ringo Starr promises of Peter Jackson’s re-edit of the notoriously dour 1970 film Let It Be. But how much joy? Here’s a tally for The Beatles: Get Back. 6. Hours of footage...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Norm Macdonald was comedy's weird Everyman. Even when it made us uncomfortable

Norm Macdonald, the comedian, died Tuesday at age 61, from cancer; he had been dealing with it for several years without letting many people know, which seems in character for a person who came across on television, in movies and on podcasts as private yet unguarded, a regular guy in the form of a question mark. "You're weird," Jane Fonda said when she guested on his 2018 Netflix series "Norm Macdonald Has a Show," which is only to say he was very much himself, a thoughtful person whose thoughts led him into places not everyone would find familiar or comfortable.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy