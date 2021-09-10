Did an Opa-locka police captain Taser his own officer in an argument? City launches probes
Did an Opa-locka police captain, after a shouting match, really Taser one of his subordinates — in the back, no less?. The city has ordered a preliminary investigation and the Opa-locka Police Department has internal affairs detectives looking into the allegation, which emerged in an anonymous encrypted email sent to elected leaders, state police, and even the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.www.miamiherald.com
