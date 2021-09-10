Understanding the Blockchain Opportunity—and Legal Ramifications—of NFTs

It’s a thrilling time to be alive. Many people are inspired by the crypto market and start to enter it, driven by the possibility of yet unforeseen possibilities. And it’s not just about fast gains. Distributed ledger technology is a unique invention that made it possible to create new movements and reinvigorate many industries. The latest field of application was art, where scarce non-fungible tokens became as valuable as traditional real-world objects. Being an owner of something truly unique and expensive becomes a new kind of hobby that elevates its owner in certain premium clubs and closed communities. Even though the idea that NFTs started with digital art, it spreads and reaches out to other related fields. There are a number of use cases to explore, and enthusiasts actively try to utilize it for environmental, healthcare or social justice projects, for example, like DADA Art Collective using blockchain in support of BLM and police reform, or the late project “Unlock Secrets” by a Ukrainian film director Maria Danke speaking out against violence and abuse against humans. Would the fusion of such things make sense in this case? Definitely.

