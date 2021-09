NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many people dedicate 9/11 to help others in need, a day of service to commemorate how New Yorkers came together shortly after the attacks 20 years ago. On Saturday, aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum was an assembly line. Riley Portka is 13 years old and was among the youngest of the volunteers. “It’s nice to know that you’re helping out with something,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. She came by train from Monroe. New York, to be there, packing meals that will be given to food banks. What she and the others are doing mirrors what happened following...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO