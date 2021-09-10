Tulsa business offers reward leading to the arrest of a trailer thief

TULSA, Okla. — A local business is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever stole a trailer.

Vacuworx is a manufacturing company near 51st and Mingo.

Plant Manager DJ Gall says on the afternoon of September 8th surveillance video shows a man and a woman in a dark blue or black Chevrolet Trailblazer stealing a trailer from the facility

Gall says it’s the 4th trailer the company has had stolen over the years even though they try to take every precaution they can to deter thieves.

The company hopes putting out surveillance video/pictures will help find the people responsible.

Gall also has the serial number of the trailer to prove it is the company’s if someone finds it.

A police report has been filed.

If you have any information please call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.

The company is offering a $500 reward.

Tulsa Trailer Thief

