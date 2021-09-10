CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa business offers reward leading to the arrest of a trailer thief

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — A local business is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever stole a trailer.

Vacuworx is a manufacturing company near 51st and Mingo.

Plant Manager DJ Gall says on the afternoon of September 8th surveillance video shows a man and a woman in a dark blue or black Chevrolet Trailblazer stealing a trailer from the facility

Gall says it’s the 4th trailer the company has had stolen over the years even though they try to take every precaution they can to deter thieves.

The company hopes putting out surveillance video/pictures will help find the people responsible.

Gall also has the serial number of the trailer to prove it is the company’s if someone finds it.

A police report has been filed.

If you have any information please call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.

The company is offering a $500 reward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q28rr_0bsLQOvt00
Tulsa Trailer Thief

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Inmate missing from Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center

HODGEN, Okla. — An inmate escaped from Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (OKDOC). OKDOC staff conducted an inmate count earlier Saturday afternoon and realized Rodney Williams was not in his cell. He put a dummy in his...
HODGEN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Suspect in deaths of 4 found slain in Wisconsin cornfield arrested in Arizona

The second suspect in a quadruple Wisconsin homicide investigation turned himself in to Arizona authorities on Friday. According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs surrendered to the Gilbert Police Department on charges related to four Minnesota residents found fatally shot Aug. 12 in an abandoned sport utility vehicle in a rural Wisconsin cornfield.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
42K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy