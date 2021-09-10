CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Lithgow Joins Cast Of Apple Thriller ‘Sharper’ Ahead Of Production Start

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: John Lithgow has joined the cast of Sharper, the Apple Original Films and A24 thriller being directed by The Crown helmer Benjamin Caron. Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton also star in the pic, which is now set to begin principal photography Monday in New York City.

The film, which hails from A24 and Picturestart, will premiere in theaters and globally on Apple TV+.

Based on The Black List script by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, the plot of Sharper is mostly under wraps but it unfolds within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens. Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems.

Producers are Moore and Bart Freundlich; Gatewood and Tanaka; and Erik Feig and Jessica Switch via Picturestart. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman are executive producers; Jodie Caron is co-producer.

Sharper marks the latest pic from Apple Original Films and A24, following On the Rocks and Boys State. Next up in that pipeline is Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington, which opens the New York Film Festival later this month, and the YA adaptation The Sky Is Everywhere directed by Josephine Decker.

Lithgow, nominated for an Emmy this year for his turn on HBO’s Perry Mason, is next up in the Showtime limited series revival of Dexter. On the film side, he was recently cast in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

He is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson.

