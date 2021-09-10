CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Making Us Happy: A Guide For Your Weekend Watching, Listening And Reading

By Linda Holmes
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's starting to be a little less hot and even a little less humid here in D.C., and fall entertainment is going to start up pretty soon, too. For now, we've got some things to keep you going as summer winds down. What to watch. The Other Two Season 2,...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Our critics' guide on what to watch (and avoid) on TV this weekend

Jeff Daniels has built a solid career as a movie actor. But it wasn't until he focused on TV that he became one of our most compelling leading men. His latest series isn't as strong as "Godless," "The Looming Tower" or "The Newsroom." It seems more interested in trashing rural Pennsylvania than the murder-mystery. But Daniels is terrific as a small-town police chief willing to bend the law to protect the main suspect, the son of the woman he loves. 9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

What to watch (and avoid) on TV this weekend

Jeff Daniels has built a solid career as a movie actor. But it wasn't until he focused on TV that he became one of our most compelling leading men. His latest series isn't as strong as "Godless," "The Looming Tower" or "The Newsroom." It seems more interested in trashing rural Pennsylvania than the murder-mystery. But Daniels is terrific as a small-town police chief willing to bend the law to protect the main suspect, the son of the woman he loves. 10 p.m. ET Sunday, Showtime.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

What to watch this weekend: ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ on HBO

NYC Epicenters 9/11->2021 1/2 (HBO Max) A look at health problems of first responders, persecution of Sikhs and Muslims and other perspectives. Accident, Suicide, or Murder (Oxygen at 8) A police officer finds his wife dead in their home, but the presumed suicide may not be what it seems. Specials. 9/11: Four...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Was Bob Dylan Good in the Eighties? A New Edition of ‘The Bootleg Series’ Makes Us Think the Answer is ‘Yes’

The Eighties are widely regarded as the low point of Bob Dylan’s entire career, a time when he struggled to find relevance in the MTV era and released a series of tacky, rudderless albums that were savaged by fans and critics. Even Dylan himself refuses to defend his output from the time. “[I was] pretty whitewashed and wasted out professionally,” he recalled in his 2004 memoir Chronicles: Volume One. “I’m in the bottomless pit of cultural oblivion. You name it. I can’t shake it.”  But the newest chapter of the bootleg series, Springtime In New York (1980-1985), forces us to reevaluate...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Josephine Baker
Person
Karen Dalton
Person
Gideon Glick
Person
Linda Holmes
Person
Noah Galvin
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jesse Thorn
Person
Fred Neil
Person
Billie Holiday
NPR

The Penultimate Puzzles

This show is packed with returning friends of AMA! Comedians Aparna Nancherla and Joyelle Nicole Johnson are subjected to Kidz Bop, Welcome to Night Vale's Cecil Baldwin and musician Julian Velard decipher poorly-researched podcast ads, and Wandavision song writers Robert and Kristen Anderson Lopez show off their theme classic TV theme song knowledge.
TV & VIDEOS
Summit Daily News

Your guide on what to stream at Breck Film’s 40th anniversary festival

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. Breck Film’s 40th anniversary festival has arrived, both in person and online. There are fantastic events such as panels and feature films like “CODA,” “Buried,” “I Am Burt Reynolds” and “The River Runner” to physically attend at Breckenridge’s venues this weekend.
MOVIES
IBTimes

What To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, HBO Max And In Theaters

Wondering what movies and series to watch this weekend? The following is a list of fresh titles you might want to enjoy in theaters near you or at the comfort of your home. Whether you're into mystery, comedy or even horror, we've got you covered. We also have something for documentary fanatics.
MOVIES
nohoartsdistrict.com

Sluka’s “Happy in Your World”

A review of Sluka’s “Happy in Your World” single. I’ve reviewed Sluka’s music a few times now, and each time I am struck by how innovative and deeply personal the music is. So emotional and powerful. But, also, intricately and meaningfully constructed. The story in the songs is absolutely at the center of it all. “Happy in Your World” is the third single from the album, “Figure It Out,” and the San Diego band’s 13th.
MUSIC
NPR

The Many Benefits Of Trees; Remembering Comedian Norm Macdonald

Trees not only help slow the effects of climate change but also help clean and cool the air around them. WBUR's Martha Bebinger explains the many benefits of sugar maples. And, comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Norm Macdonald died this week after a long battle with cancer. Geoff Edgers, arts reporter for The Washington Post, profiles the comedian's career.
CELEBRITIES
Berkeleyan Online

Editors’ Picks: What to Read and Watch This Fall

Some of our favorite new books, podcasts, performances and more, for your entertainment. Our editors have curated a list of entertainment to indulge in this summer. Here are their top picks of books, documentaries, and more, all produced by UC Berkeley faculty and alumni. The Return of Cal Performances. For...
BERKELEY, CA
The Independent

Doc and roll: Why we’re living in the golden age of music documentaries

It has to be about much more than music,” Lana Wilson, director of Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana, says on what makes a successful documentary about a musician. “As I filmed and events unfolded, I realised people watching this film are not just seeing their favourite pop star; they’re not just seeing one of the best songwriters of all time in action. They’re seeing a model of how you can be a woman in this world and not be silenced.”Wilson’s film was a revealing portrait of one of the biggest A-listers in the world in a climate where access to pop...
MOVIES
thefullhelping.com

Weekend Reading

I turned in my cookbook manuscript on Wednesday. Sort of. I turned in the most unpolished and incomplete work that I’ve ever submitted to an editor. The scaffolding of something finished was definitely there, but it was littered with “TK,” which is publishing shorthand for “to come.”. Otherwise known as,...
RECIPES
oscars.org

What's On Tap This Weekend: Your A.frame Primer

See it in theaters or stream it on Amazon Prime: 'Everybody’s Talking About Jamie'. English stage director Jonathan Butterell—in his feature film debut—helms this lively, heartfelt adaptation of the stage musical, which in turn took its material from the BBC doc Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. Max Harwood, another fresh face to the movies, takes on the title role: He's Jamie New, a British teenager who can't quite find his place, but dreams of drag queen stardom, overcoming considerable prejudice and bullying along the way. Harwood's backed by an excellent cast, including Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel and Richard E. Grant (an Oscar nominee in 2019 for Can You Ever Forgive Me?) as the more experienced queen who takes Jamie under his wing. Written by Tom McRae, who also penned the songs with Dan Gillespie Sells.
MOVIES
NPR

From 'Designing Women' To 'Hacks', Jean Smart's Career Is Still Going Strong

This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, professor of television studies at Rowan University, sitting in for Terry Gross. Actress Jean Smart is nominated for two Emmys this year. One is for starring in the comedy series "Hacks," as a comic whose career is in decline. The other is for her supporting role in the drama "Mare Of Easttown," as the mother of Kate Winslet's character. Her comedic timing was obvious in the hit '80s sitcom "Designing Women," and in the early 2000s, when she won two Emmys for her guest-starring role on "Frasier."
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

TV Adaptation Theme Songs

Oscar Award-winning composers Robert and Kristen Anderson Lopez are the geniuses behind that WandaVision song "Agatha All Along," for which the world is forever indebted to them. So, it was only right to give them a chance to show off their TV theme song chops! In this music parody game, the lyrics of older TV theme songs were changed to make them about recent TV series, based on books. Step aside Marvel, there's a new "most ambitious crossover event in history."
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Norm Macdonald have?

NORM Macdonald was an influential comedian who famously starred on Saturday Night Live. Macdonald died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at age 61. Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. The comedian's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer...
CELEBRITIES

