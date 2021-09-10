Aww! Alabama Barker Shares Video of Dad Travis and His Girlfriend Kourtney Loved Up at Theme Park

Aww! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, shared a sweet video of her dad and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, cuddled up to one another while the group enjoyed an evening at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, September 9.

In the sweet clip posted to the 16-year-old’s Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 star, 45, could be seen holding one another while Travis rubbed the Poosh founder’s neck.

It seems the happy couple, who made their romance Instagram official in February, have been doing their thing despite recent drama with Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick. She and the Talentless founder, 38, share kids Mason, Reign and Penelope.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

IPA/Shutterstock

The Flip It Like Disick star is bothered by Kourtney’s PDA with the drummer, which has sparked tensions on his part. “Scott’s accusing Kourtney and Travis are going overboard with the PDA,” the source explained. “He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high-school teenagers.”

On August 30, the father of three allegedly sent Instagram DMs to Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima about her PDA with Travis during an Italy vacation. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” read the alleged message from Scott. Younes, 28, supposedly replied, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.”

“Kourtney’s used to Scott making snide comments about her and Travis, so isn’t surprised about Younes’ leaked messages, but at the same time thinks it’s twisted of Scott to shade her to Younes,” the insider noted about the situation. “Especially [since] her two exes never even got on. She feels Scott should mind his own business.”