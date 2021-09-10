Jennifer Lopez Was Glowing While Pregnant With Her and Marc Anthony’s Twins Max and Emme: Photos

Throwback! Jennifer Lopez was glowing while pregnant with her and ex-husband Marc Anthony’s twins, Max and Emme Muñiz.

The “Let’s Get Loud” artist gave birth to her kids on February 22, 2008. She and Marc were married for four years before conceiving, but Jennifer reflected to Elle about not feeling concerned or stressed when she didn’t get pregnant right away.

“We knew nothing was wrong with either one of us. I had been checked, and he had kids already,” the Hustlers actress told the publication at the time. “I knew [that] something’s not ready here — in my head or in my life — and when it is, I know it’s going to happen.”

That being said, Jennifer wanted to wait to see what would unfold naturally, which stopped her from undergoing in vitro fertilization, known as IVF. “I guess deep down I really felt like either this is not going to happen for me or it is. You know what I mean? And if it is, it will. And if it’s not, it’s not going to,” the Bronx native said.

Once it did happen, the “On the Floor” songstress remembered feeling a “flutter” in her stomach while on tour in Europe shortly before finding out the joyous news. However, she knew instantly what her body was trying to tell her.

“When I realized I was pregnant, I was in Portugal. I was doing a big show, and I had just went away for two days. When I sat there, I was in my hair and makeup trailer, and here’s what I felt,” the Second Act star recounted to Max and Emme via YouTube in 2020. “In my belly, I felt a flutter. I felt like a little butterfly in my stomach, and immediately, I knew I had life inside of me. I knew it. It came right into my head.”

Although, the fact that she was having twins came as a huge surprise to the expectant mama, who admitted she started “laughing hysterically” when she found out.

“The doctor says, ‘You see that right there, that little grain of rice? That’s the baby. You see this other little grain of rice over here? That’s the other baby,” the “Dance Again” artist said. “I was like ‘What?’ I started laughing hysterically. I just laughed out loud, I couldn’t believe it. And that’s how I found out I was having twins.”

Jennifer and Marc safely welcomed their fraternal twins, and fans have watched them grow into full-fledged teenagers. Although the coparents divorced in 2014 after nearly 10 years together, they have remained very close friends.

Keep scrolling to see throwback photos of the singer’s pregnancy photos while she was expecting Max and Emme!