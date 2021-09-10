Texas vs. Arkansas odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from proven computer model
The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Texas Longhorns at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. Both teams are 1-0 after Arkansas defeated Rice last week, and Texas knocked off Louisiana. These teams are former Southwest Conference rivals and future Southeastern Conference foes. Arkansas won the last matchup between the teams, a 31-7 victory in the 2014 Texas Bowl.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0