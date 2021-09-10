CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple CT Towns Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Collections

By Large Dave
 8 days ago
Are you still hanging on to your VCR or DVD player? Hoping that they will make a comeback like LP's? Do you still have cans of pain that your grandfather kept in the garage for the touchup on the mailbox? It's time to clean out those cabinets, and get rid of the old electronics that have no use. Three Connecticut municipalities are hosting household hazardous waste and electronic recycling events over the next couple of weeks.

