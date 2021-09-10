Multiple CT Towns Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Collections

I went to the Dead & Company show at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford a couple of weeks ago, and as soon as I pulled into the parking lot, there it was. To quote Don Henley - "The warm smell of colitas, rising up in the air." What Don was referring to in Hotel California was the smell of weed. There was no way to escape the smell of burning marijuana at the concert, you could see puffs of smoke coming out of hundreds, if not thousands of people enjoying themselves.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO