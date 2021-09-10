HYPHEN IN HOLLYWOOD PODCAST: SHANG-CHI’S JAYDEN ZHANG TALKS WORKING WITH TONY LEUNG, KICKING IT WITH SIMU LIU AND BRINGING A MARVEL LEGEND TO LIFE
I couldn’t help but smile listening to Jayden Zhang talk about his time working on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios' latest film, which has Jayden taking on the role of young Shang-Chi. Whether it was his charismatic confidence or how earnest his understanding was of the significance of this film, all feelings rushed into view as we chatted, fanboyed and laughed together over Zoom.hyphenmagazine.com
Comments / 0