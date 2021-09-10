HYPHEN IN HOLLYWOOD PODCAST: SHANG-CHI’S JAYDEN ZHANG TALKS WORKING WITH TONY LEUNG, KICKING IT WITH SIMU LIU AND BRINGING A MARVEL LEGEND TO LIFE

There is a current trend on TikTok involving a song about Jeff Bezos where you are meant to show where you came from and where you have made it to, and it looks like Shang-Chi's Simu Liu could well jump on it with a recent tweet in which he unearthed some stock footage photos he created back in 2014 which ended up being used in something a long way from his new Marvel persona. As Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsdestroyed the weekend box office competition, its lead star was happily having a laugh at one of his previous jobs as a stock photo model.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO