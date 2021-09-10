CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

HYPHEN IN HOLLYWOOD PODCAST: SHANG-CHI’S JAYDEN ZHANG TALKS WORKING WITH TONY LEUNG, KICKING IT WITH SIMU LIU AND BRINGING A MARVEL LEGEND TO LIFE

hyphenmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI couldn’t help but smile listening to Jayden Zhang talk about his time working on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios' latest film, which has Jayden taking on the role of young Shang-Chi. Whether it was his charismatic confidence or how earnest his understanding was of the significance of this film, all feelings rushed into view as we chatted, fanboyed and laughed together over Zoom.

hyphenmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Asks Fans to Stop Talking About His Old Tweets

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Simu Liu's road to becoming part of the Marvel Universe is definitely one for the books. To those unaware, prior to his Marvel Cinematic Universe casting, the Canadian actor has been lobbying on social media to become part of the billion-dollar franchise and after years of manifesting, he finally got his wish. However, if he had things his way, he'd like for the fans to stop talking about the viral tweets that some people believe helped him land the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Shang-Chi Fans Discover Simu Liu's Past Life as a Stock Photo Model

There is a current trend on TikTok involving a song about Jeff Bezos where you are meant to show where you came from and where you have made it to, and it looks like Shang-Chi's Simu Liu could well jump on it with a recent tweet in which he unearthed some stock footage photos he created back in 2014 which ended up being used in something a long way from his new Marvel persona. As Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsdestroyed the weekend box office competition, its lead star was happily having a laugh at one of his previous jobs as a stock photo model.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simu Liu
theplaylist.net

Destin Daniel Cretton Talks ‘Shang-Chi,’ Working With Marvel Studios & More [The Playlist Podcast]

Director Destin Daniel Cretton isn’t necessarily the first name you’d think about when imagining filmmakers who would make the big leap from indies to superhero features. However, with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Cretton is the latest young filmmaker snatched up by Marvel Studios to helm a $200 million blockbuster. And he joins The Playlist Podcast to talk about that transition, what he hopes people get out of ‘Shang-Chi,’ and much more.
MOVIES
washingtonnewsday.com

‘Shang-Chi’s’ Fala Chen on Tony Leung’s ‘Beautiful’ Fight Scene

‘Shang-Chi’s’ Fala Chen on Tony Leung’s ‘Beautiful’ Fight Scene. The cast and crew of stunt artists in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings perform some fantastic battle scenes that are highly scripted and meticulously carried out. In a bus, Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi fights many members of the...
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

Twitter is in Love with Simu Liu from ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ As They Should Be

Twitter has fallen in love with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Simu Liu, as they should. The actor is the first Asian-led superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the kind of representation we need in 2021. And from his amazing performance to his adorable and dorky smile, it’s easy to see why Twitter is swooning over the actor. Here are some of our favorites!
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Simu Liu Shares Shang-Chi Fight Rehearsal Footage With Meng’er Zhang

Simu Liu Shares Shang-Chi Fight Rehearsal Footage With Meng’er Zhang. It’s not every action star that can do their own stunts. Large productions frequently hire doubles and stand-ins for the action, and even superimpose CG heads onto other people’s bodies. But Shang-Chi, after all, must be a master of kung fu. And Simu Liu didn’t spend four months of advance training for nothing. In a new rehearsal video shared by the star on Instagram, he demonstrates his flying fists. As does his costar and onscreen sister, Meng’er Zhang. In a dry run of their big fight scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, they show off both speed and accuracy. And, according to Liu, “the boniest elbows on earth” for Zhang.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Shang Chi S#Asian#Spotify
The Hollywood Reporter

Simu Liu Says ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Change the World By Bringing “Pride Where There Was Shame”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu posted a lengthy message on Friday, the day of the film’s opening, citing the importance of Asian representation in storytelling and thanking Disney for “throwing the full weight” of its platform behind the action-adventure Marvel movie. “The sun rose today to a world where Asian superheroes exist as the leads of their story; that is the gift that @destindaniel and @marvelstudios have bestowed upon all of us, across all communities, everywhere,” began the actor in a caption that appeared beside Shang Chi-themed original artwork from filmmaker and digital artist, Jarvis. He...
MOVIES
Page Six

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu used to be a stock art model

Some said it couldn’t be done. Simu Liu, the star of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is celebrating his record-breaking success with followers on social media by revealing a little-known fact about his long-awaited Hollywood come-up. The premier of “Shang-Chi,” which crushed Labor Day weekend box...
MOVIES
Vice

The Complicated Relationship Between Hollywood, Asian Representation, and Marvel’s 'Shang-Chi'

One of the most compelling scenes in Marvel’s highly anticipated Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings takes place at the border of Ta Lo, a mystical village with an ever-changing entrance that is guarded by a forest. That’s where Wenwu (Tony Leung), future father of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Asian superhero, Shang-Chi, meets Jiang Li (Fala Chen), his future mother. Clad in traditional Chinese clothing in front of a flowing waterfall, the two trade blows in an artful dance, showcasing Jiang Li’s airbending martial arts skills and the unstoppable strength of Wenwu’s ten brass rings.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Simu Liu’s ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ Gets An Official CinemaScore

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu received its official CinemaScore. Marvel Studios’ newest film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theaters this weekend, and critics and audiences alike are both enjoying the newest MCU outing and welcoming the newest hero played by Simu Liu with open arms (you can read our enthusiastic review for the film here). The film currently stands at a 92% approval rating from critics and an impressive 98% approval rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and now, the official CinemaScore reflects that overwhelmingly positive reception.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Vancouver, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy