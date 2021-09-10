CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Olivia Munn Gushes About Pregnancy With John Mulaney for 1st Time: I Feel ‘Good’

By Riley Cardoza
US Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy and healthy! Olivia Munn spoke about her and John Mulaney’s pregnancy for the first time on Friday, September 10. “I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” the actress, 41, told Access. “There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too, everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Twitter Thinks John Mulaney Cheated On Estranged Wife With Olivia Munn: 'I'm Not Supporting This'

John Mulaney shared the timeline of his relationship with Olivia Munn in his recent interview when he confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. Mulaney appeared on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" Tuesday. During the interview, he explained that he went into rehab in September and got out after a month. Then he moved out from his shared home with his estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler. In the spring, he went to Los Angeles where he met and started dating Munn. But the timeline based on his recollection is "tenuous," Page Six reported.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Late-Night Laughs: As Audiences Return & Summer Ends, Variety Talk Shows Find New Energy & Momentum

Stephen Colbert bounded on to the stage of The Late Show on September 7 with a new look. The comedian was rocking a new moustache as well as a rejuvenated energy. Colbert said it was “lovely to be back” and joked that exec producer Chris Licht thought his new facial hair would lose him viewers. A year ago, Licht’s voice would have been one of the only sounds audible, but this time, his reply somewhat drowned out by the raucous noise of a live studio audience in the Ed Sullivan Theater. The host has been back in front of a crowd since...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

John Mulaney’s Ex-Wife Anna Marie Tendler Posts BRUTAL New Artwork Following Olivia Munn Pregnancy News

It’s impossible not to feel just awful for Anna Marie Tendler right now. Just a year ago, she was happily married (or was she?), and within just a few months her beloved hubby John Mulaney was sending her divorce papers and dating Olivia Munn. While they tried to keep their rebound relationship on the QT for the first few months, the couple had something of a coming out party this week when the SNL vet confirmed rumors to pal Seth Meyers that they were, in fact, already having a baby together!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Oklahoma State
The Hollywood Reporter

John Mulaney Opens Up About Drug Relapse, Rehab, Reveals He and Olivia Munn Expecting a Baby

In an extended interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, John Mulaney opened up about his tumultuous past year and revealed the truth behind headlines about his drug relapse, trip to rehab and relationship with Olivia Munn. Mulaney started off my indicating he may not have been well during his most recent appearance on the show in 2020, responding to Meyers’ prompt of him being there with, “I’m told that I was.” He then recapped his headline-making year, which started in September of 2020, with a stint in rehab, Mulaney says. He explained that he got out in October and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
John Mulaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Access#Big Mouth
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Might Soon Become Parents, Fans Speculate

Shailene Woodley sparked pregnancy rumors after randomly posting a photo of baby feet on Instagram. The “Big Little Lies” star shared the black-and-white photo on her Instagram Story without any caption, causing fans to think it was meant to hint at something. As the mysterious photo spread like wildfire on...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy