Shoppers Say This Charcoal Mask Doesn’t Leave Their Skin Feeling Dry

Charcoal has become a particularly popular ingredient in the skincare space thanks to its natural pore-cleansing properties. It has the ability to draw out toxins and impurities from the skin and leave you feeling cleaner and clearer! Naturally, it’s no surprise that we’ve witnessed a variety of charcoal products launch over the past few years.

We’ve tested a lot of these cleansers and masks out, and unfortunately noticed that they tend to make our skin feel tight and dry. But according to shoppers, unlike those charcoal treatments, this mask from Belei is both cleansing and hydrating!

Belei by Amazon: Charcoal Balancing Mask Amazon

This is a mask that targets a slew of skin types, but shoppers say it’s especially ideal for oily and combination skin. If you deal with excessive oil, using this mask two times per week may help to balance it out! Sometimes, using a regular cleanser simply isn’t enough — if you feel like your skin needs a deeper clean, this may be a great mask to add to your regimen.

The charcoal helps to clear out your pores, and this mask also includes hyaluronic acid in its formula. This added element is what can help your skin retain its moisture while deep cleaning it at the same time, and shoppers confirm that this mask isn’t as drying as others they’ve used in the past.

Both the brand and multiple Amazon reviewers suggest using this mask up to twice a week, which is what we also recommend. After cleansing, just apply a thin layer onto your skin and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes, then proceed to rinse it off with some warm water while massaging your skin in circular motions. One reviewer said that they have attempted similar masks that cost twice as much, but they prefer the results from this affordable option from Belei! If we can leave our skin feeling cleaner and clearer without being totally stripped of its moisture, we’re on board — it’s time to give this cost-conscious mask a shot!

See it: Get the Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

