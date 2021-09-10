CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaukauna, WI

The attorney for a father accused of killing his two children in Kaukauna has asked for a competency evaluation

Post-Crescent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attorney for a father charged with the deaths of his two children has asked a judge to have him examined to determine if he is competent to proceed with his case. Matthew Beyer, 37, was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide nearly four months after his two children, 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer, were found dead by police shortly after 7 a.m. Feb. 17, 2020, in the upper level of a Crooks Avenue duplex in Kaukauna.

www.postcrescent.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Outagamie County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kaukauna, WI
Kaukauna, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Outagamie County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mueller

Comments / 0

Community Policy